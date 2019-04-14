The impending arrival of the royal baby hasn't slowed the royal family down at all, not even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sent personalized letters to a group of kids that will totally melt your heart. According to a report from Harper's Bazaar, a teacher at a Stratford-Upon-Avon school in England shared one of the letters on Twitter, in which a staff member at the couple's office thanked her class for congratulating them on their first child.

Per the outlet, Mrs. Davis of The Dolphins Class arranged for her students to write letters to Prince Harry, 34, and Markle, 37, to congratulate them on their baby. The Duke and Duchess sent individual replies to the students, courtesy of members of their staff. Each letter included comment on behalf of the couple. According to Harper's Bazaar, Davis showed off the the letter she received on Twitter, in which a staffer thanked the kids for their "very kind" words. It was noticed by a fan account for the royals, Harper's Bazaar reported. The letter said Prince Harry and Markle "were immensely touched" that they took the time out to write the letters. The Dolphin Class posted a photo of a stack of replies to the children on Twitter, writing, "Look what arrived this morning."

Many may want to wish the royal couple well, given that they'll soon be celebrating both the birth of their first child and their first wedding anniversary. They welcome the letters, and even provide information about how to write them on their official website. Not everyone will get a personalized reply from the royal couple, however. Still, it's the thought that counts.

Prince Harry and the former Suits actress have had plenty of sweet moments with children, which proves they're ready for parenthood. During a visit to Ireland in July 2018, Prince Harry adorably pretended to scold a little boy named Walter Cullen who reached out and grabbed Markle's hair in Croke Park, as reported by Marie Claire UK. Photos show the boy reacting in the most adorable way by covering his mouth in shock.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In 2017, Prince Harry had a solo moment with a little girl during the Invictus Games in Toronto after she tried to steal his popcorn, Vanity Fair reported. During the games, Prince Harry was say next to Hayley Henson, wife of the original United Kingdom Invictus Games team Captain Dave Henson, and her daughter Emily. As Vanity Fair reported, during the event, Emily reached over for a bit of Prince Harry's popcorn, which he eventually caught on to. Photos show the royal making a series of funny faces at the little girl, even jokingly pulling his popcorn out of her reach.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex had a similarly sweet moment with a little boy during the 2016 Invictus Games. Per TODAY, the child questioned whether the prince would ever be king while filming a special series for Sky Sports called Game Changers. Prince Harry jokingly said, "That's the question everybody wanted — let's be honest." He then revealed on the program, according to TODAY, that he likely won't ever get the throne.

"You'll be glad to know, probably not!" Prince Harry joked at the time in response to the then 9-year-old boy's question, leaving him distraught. "Oh, look at the disappointment! I love that. I'm going to give you a high five."

Governor-General on YouTube

Prince Harry and Markle are due to welcome their first child in mid-to-late April, and it's clear that they're ready for the responsibility that parenthood brings. They've shown fans time and time again that they're naturals with kids, and I can't wait to see the many sweet moments they share with their own child.