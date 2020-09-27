After a year of moving from England to Canada and finally to the United States, a year of rented homes and moving around, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are finally settled. And boy what a place to settle into. Truly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's California home looks like a soothing oasis, and it includes some nice touches from their royal wedding to really make it feel like their own personal sanctuary.

Markle recently made a surprise appearance via video message from her home on America's Got Talent to wish contestant Archie Williams good luck on his journey. During the virtual appearance, Markle admitted to Williams that both she and Prince Harry "have been cheering you on every week... and it's not just because we're partial to your name," obviously alluding to that cute Archie connection.

Markle sits on a beautiful cream-colored sofa topped with striped pillows as she offers her warm wishes to Williams, and in the background is a truly lovely little sofa table topped with several books and, as People pointed out, a Duptyque Tuberose candle. The very same candle Markle and Prince Harry used at their royal wedding in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the magazine.

Markle and Prince Harry had been living in a home owned by Tyler Perry in Los Angeles before buying their own place in Montecito, California just outside Santa Barbara in July. According to Variety, the royal couple's new home was on the market for $14.65 million and features a nine bedroom, 16 bathroom Mediterranean-style home on more than seven acres. The home reportedly also includes a playscape for 17-month-old Archie, along with an in-ground pool, loads of trees and gardens, and an outdoor dining area.

Royal watchers have been treated to brief glimpses of Markle's new home thanks to Zoom visits in recent months. She and Prince Harry sat in their garden to remind people to vote during the TIME100 special on Tuesday night, showing off lush greenery in the foreground. And in a recent Zoom chat with her UK-based charity aiding working women called Smart Works, Markle sat in front of her gorgeous stone fireplace. Of course it was a neutral, calm shade like everything else we've seen in Markle's home.

Personal touches like candles, cozy couches and watching America's Got Talent with her sweet husband. Meghan Markle is well and truly home.