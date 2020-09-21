In the hours after the world learned that U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died at the age of 87, the Duchess of Sussex released a statement to pay tribute to the trailblazing and iconic feminist. Specifically, Meghan Markle remembered Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "true inspiration" and a "woman of brilliance."

"With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction," Markle said in a statement to People. "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her."

Ginsburg, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 30 years, died on Sept. 18 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, according to CNN. As Markle touched on in her statement, Ginsburg will forever remembered as a champion for equality and women's rights who defended reproductive rights, supported gay marriage, and pushed Congress to enact equal pay legislation.

The impact Ginsburg left on the Duchess of Sussex, a longtime feminist herself, can likely be dated back to when she was just 11 years old. In 1993, Markle wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble calling out the "sexist" language used is a dishwasher soap commercial that originally said, "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." Markle's letter ultimately managed to convince the company to change the commercial to say "people" instead of only "women."

Like Ginsburg, Markle has been a longtime champion for women. The former actress was a UN Women's Advocate and delivered a poignant speech in 2015 at the UN Women's Conference. "It is just imperative: women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, well then, you know what, they need to create their own table," she said. "We need a global understanding that we cannot implement change effectively without women's political participation."

Over the past few months, Markle has been furthering this message by encouraging others to vote in the upcoming presidential election. For example, she made a virtual appearance at When All Women Vote's Week of Action Couch Party in August where she stressed the importance of voting because "we all know what's at stake."

"When I think of voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us," Markle said.

As Markle put it, one way to honor Ginsburg's legacy is to "act for her." There are still question marks surrounding who and when Ginsburg's vacant SCOTUS seat will be filled, but after Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara Spera shared with NPR that her dying wish was to "not be replaced until a new president is installed," Markle's words to act for her are even more poignant.