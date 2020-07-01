Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke "Perfect" Spanish During Recent Charity Visit

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but Meghan Markle reportedly spoke perfect Spanish during a recent visit to a charity in Los Angeles, California, according to People. (Is there anything she can't do?)

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, made a surprise visit to the L.A. based organization Homeboy Industries last week, according to Page Six. The couple volunteered their time to the organization, which provides training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women. During their visit on June 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly rolled up their sleeves and got to work at the organization's bakery and café.

The group's founder, Father Greg Boyle, told People a week later that Markle spoke Spanish during her visit to the organization, much to their surprise. "She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman," he said. "She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good."

Boyle reiterated this while speaking to Access Hollywood. "Her Spanish was good," he said. "That was something I didn't know that she knew how to do."

Lots of people have known for quite some time, however: Markle has been known to speak "impeccable, fluent Spanish", according to Vogue Australia, because she once had a job at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina after she graduated college, according to the Daily Mail. Markle also knows how to speak French, since she studied it for six years, according to the Royal Family's official website. However, she has been shy about speaking it in public during past public appearances, reported MSN.

But Markle didn't just go to Homeboy Industries to show off her secret hidden language skills — she went with Prince Harry to help out, forgoing a tour of the organization to get down to business. "She didn't want to have a long-table discussion or presentation or even a tour," Boyle told People. "They knew we pivoted our organization to help address food insecurity in our county and that was intriguing to her, so she said 'We want to come and put an apron on' and that's what they did. It was quite wonderful."

This isn't the first time that Markle and Prince Harry have volunteered their time in their new city of Los Angeles. In April, the couple volunteered at Project Angel Food, helping deliver meals to people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boyle said that the couple fit right in during their visit to the organization last week. They weren't the Duke and Duchess — they were just Harry and Meghan. "We celebrate here at Homeboy Industries, kinship, which is connection — this exquisite mutuality, there is no us and them, there is just us — and boy, did they dive into that," Boyle told Access Hollywood. "They were just completely anchored in this sense that 'we belong to each other.'"