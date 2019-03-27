Prince Harry is getting ready to be a dad. His wife Meghan Markle is due to give birth in the coming weeks, and life sounds as though it is getting pretty chaotic for the pair. They've been busy with official royal engagements and of course, they're in the process of getting their new home, Frogmore Cottage, move-in ready. It's a lot for a woman who is expecting her first baby, and her husband is trying to be supportive. As Meghan Markle's due date approaches, Prince Harry is reportedly scaling back his work load. Because these last few weeks of pregnancy can be tough on a woman and clearly the Duke of Sussex is on it.

Now before anyone goes panicking and thinking that the Duchess of Sussex is feeling unwell in her pregnancy, that doesn't appear to be the case. In fact, a source who claims to be close to the couple told Elle that the expectant mother is due in April and feeling pretty great. However feeling strong and healthy doesn't negate the support of her new husband. Let's not forget Markle is still in the process of moving houses, plus she's living an ocean away from all of the family and friends she grew up with in the United States.

This is a time when she would need her husband close by, and Prince Harry is a man who seems to take his responsibilities to his family seriously.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, as royal correspondent Omid Scobie told Good Morning America, Prince Harry is trying to lighten his work load in the weeks before welcoming his first baby with Markle.

"Sources close to Meghan say that like any new mom to be, she’s feeling somewhat nervous as the due date approaches, but Harry is there by her side. He’s decreased a lot of his work to be there for his wife," Scobie told Good Morning America.

Prince Harry is also expected to take paternity leave after the baby's birth some point next month, as Business Insider reported, which is essentially just time off from royal duties since he doesn't collect a paycheck as a member of the royal family.

It's a different look for Prince Harry, who was once dubbed "The Party Prince" in the media for his wild ways. Prior to meeting and marrying the former American actress, Prince Harry was a bit notorious for drinking and smoking and generally just partying, according to W magazine. But he has reportedly given up drinking since Markle announced her pregnancy and has made efforts to live a bit cleaner than he was doing before, as News.com.au reported. Which is pretty wonderful timing since he is about to become a father for the first time.

Although to give him his full credit, he has been adorable with kids throughout his life. Drinking or not drinking.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry is proving to be a thoroughly modern husband who wants to be there for his wife in every way he can. In her final weeks of pregnancy, after she welcomes the baby, and beyond. Clearly he is what a person might call "husband material."