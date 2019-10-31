Meghan Markle's First Thanksgiving With Archie Might Be In The U.S.

If you've ever lived away from your home country, you probably already know that there are some things you are always going to miss. As much as you might love it, every once in a while you need a little catch up at home to help you feel anchored. Help you remember who you are and where you came from. Especially around the holidays; let's face it, there's simply nothing like being home for the holidays. And it looks like the Duchess of Sussex might feel the same way. In fact, Meghan Markle's first Thanksgiving with Archie might be in the United States, because who doesn't want to come on home for turkey and stuffing?

Markle might be a member of the British monarchy now, but she was born an American and presumably wants her 5-month-old baby boy Archie to know a little something about her own culture. Now please tell me, is there anything that better represents American culture than Thanksgiving? The food, the family, then also more food. It's a wonderful way to celebrate all of the things we have to be grateful for in our lives. And now that Markle is married to Prince Harry and is a new mom herself, it stands to reason that she might want to go home to celebrate Thanksgiving.

And as a royal source told People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are potentially planning a visit to Markle's mom Doria Ragland over the holidays, which would mark Archie's first time on American soil. The source told the magazine that Markle might want to have a lot of family around her this year: "This is Archie’s first Thanksgiving, and family is going to be very important for Meghan for the holidays."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

It isn't just Archie who would be experiencing his first American Thanksgiving either. "This would also be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States," the source told People. "It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too."

While they've not yet confirmed their holiday plans, it sounds like an American Thanksgiving might really be in the works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, earlier this month, The Sunday Times reported that Markle and Prince Harry are taking some "family time off" in November, which further proves they could well be on their way to the U.S. any time soon.

The couple are ready for a bit of a break from royal life, it seems, perhaps especially after all of their struggles with the British tabloids. Both Markle and Prince Harry have launched separate lawsuits against tabloid publishers regarding privacy issues, and opened up in the recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey about how their lives have been affected by the constant attacks.

So heading home for the holidays, Los Angeles, California to be precise, could well be exactly the kind of retreat they both need to reconnect.

Markle is a real foodie, so Thanksgiving is definitely her kind of thing. Back in 2016, when she was still curating her lifestyle blog The Tig, Markle got really excited about cooking the perfect turkey for the holidays, according to Town & Country; apparently she is a big fan of brining. The former actress is also famously close to her mom, yoga instructor Doria Ragland, who was with her at Archie's birth.

Here's hoping the royal couple can go home for the holidays. That they enjoy a little privacy and a lot of delicious food. And that Archie gets a glimpse of what his American heritage can really look like. Everyone be on their best behavior, please.