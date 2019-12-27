Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 Christmas card — with their baby boy Archie front and center — was truly special. But because there's always someone who will put a damper on something nice, some have speculated that the card was perhaps photoshopped. Don't worry, though, the photographer behind the lovely family photo, who is also Markle's friend, has defended the Sussexes' Christmas card with a tweet setting the record straight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2019 Christmas card just two days before Christmas on Twitter on Monday, Dec. 23. The card, sent electronically to friends and family, features an adorable photo of the couple smiling at their son who inspects the camera in front of him. The photo is sweet and intimate, so it makes sense that it was taken by one of Markle's closest friends, The Morning Show actress Janina Gavankar.

After the card was released, however, some claimed that the card looked photoshopped, and the Daily Mail published an article with the headline: "Was Meghan Markle's face PHOTOSHOPPED onto Christmas e-card?" Some critics apparently think Markle's face on the card looks more in focus than Prince Harry's, and the carpet patterns don't match each other.

On Christmas Eve, Gavankar shared the "original" card that was sent out with her followers on Twitter. "So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out," she shared on Dec. 24.

And Gavankar also quickly dispelled the photoshop rumors, calling out the Daily Mail, specifically, for its "campaign against" her friend.

"...and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues," she wrote on Twitter. "Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness." Romper's request for comment from the Daily Mail was not immediately returned.

Now, even if Markle and Prince Harry had decided to photoshop their Christmas card, that's not a shocking occurrence. In fact, Kim Kardashian admitted earlier this month that she had to photoshop her oldest daughter North into their family Christmas card after she refused to be included in the photo, but later decided she wanted to be part of it. So, yes, getting that perfect shot can be hard, especially with little ones.

But as Gavankar said, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card is "non-photoshopped." So let's all just continue to focus on how stinkin' cute Archie is, shall we?