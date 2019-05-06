Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her first child, a boy, on May 6 after going into labor in the early hours of the morning. As the newest royal baby, there was naturally a ton of focus and intrigue on the birth but the royal family's official Twitter sent out a statement to let everyone know that the Duchess and her new baby are doing well. They also tweeted about Meghan Markle's mom's reaction to the royal baby and Doria Ragland already seems like a doting grandmother. They wrote that she is "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild."

Although Markle has a notoriously rocky relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, her mother was one of the few relatives who attended her wedding in 2018 and the two have remained close. They are so close, in fact, that in April, the Sun reported that Ragland had already made the trip to England to be there for her daughter in the days leading up to the newest royal baby's birth.

Since appearing at Markle's wedding, Ragland has been present at other important events in her daughter's life, including the launch of Markle's cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, last September, so it's not surprising that she dropped everything to be there for Markle and her new grandson.

Although the royal family's Twitter sent out announcements when Markle was in labor and then again when the royal baby was born, Markle and Prince Harry are deviating away from royal customs when it comes to showing off their new bundle of joy. Last month, Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews said on the On Heir podcast that Markle would not pose on the hospital steps with the new royal baby, as Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, had done with her children when they were born.

Since that is typically the first look the public gets of the royal baby, that's a huge deal, but it's also totally understandable, since it's up to Markle and Prince Harry when they are ready to show their new baby to the rest of the world outside of their family and inner circle friends.

Some people have speculated that instead of showing their baby to the world on the hospital steps, as has been customary for decades, Markle and Prince Harry might opt to post the first image on their newly made Instagram account. It would be very *modern* of them, but honestly, whenever they feel ready to show the royal baby to the world will be the right time.

Giving birth is hard work and for a first time mom like Markle, it's scary enough without the added pressure of showing up for reporters days after. Although everyone around the world is going to be waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of their new baby, right now all that matters is that Markle and the royal baby are healthy.

At a press conference this morning, Prince Harry said that he is "over the moon" as a new father. "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," he said. "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there."

The proud parents are now at home at Frogmore Cottage with Markle's mom and the rest of the world can rest easy knowing that the newest royal baby is finally here. Although it's still unclear what the new royal baby's official title will be, he stands to be seventh in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Harry.