This morning I drank a chai latte out of a paper cup and I never once thought about how I was drinking it. Sort of like how I never think about the way I hold a fork or eat my breakfast. As it turns out, I'm basically a wild animal and could never make it in the royal family. Because being a member of the royal family apparently means you have to follow strict etiquette rules, as Meghan Markle's tea date with the Queen revealed. And it sounds as if the Duchess of Sussex had to do a lot of homework before she was able to enjoy the honor, which she reportedly didn't mind at all. I admire your patience, Meghan.

Let's go back to 2017, shall we? American actress Meghan Markle is dating Prince Harry, and before you know it, they're engaged. This means she needs to meet his family, a seemingly terrifying ordeal for just regular people but for Markle... well, things were a little different.

Still, I'm sure meeting her future husband's grandmother, the longest reigning monarch in the history of forever, Queen Elizabeth II, was a tad intense. So what's a girl to do? Why, take etiquette lessons, of course.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Now to be clear, it doesn't seem as though Markle was required to take fork holding and tea drinking lessons as a prerequisite to join the royal family. This was something she decided to do on her own, apparently. Markle reportedly registered for a 2-hour tea lesson with English etiquette expert and owner of Rose Tree Cottage tea room, Edmund Fry, before meeting the Queen, as he told The Daily Mail. What's even more intriguing? The Duchess of Sussex found the lessons fun.

She enjoyed it so much that she wanted to come back. The younger generation doesn’t know what bone china is and certainly doesn’t know anything about how to handle a cup and saucer or how to handle a knife and fork.

Fry went on to explain that Markle, who reportedly booked her class under a friend's name, simply wanted to make sure she was doing things properly, as he told The Daily Mail:

They come to us mainly to find out, ‘What should we do, as we are having this social event?’ The same sort of thing happened with Meghan. She knew she would be having tea with the queen. Here, they really do not know what to do. What we have found is that we give them a little information if they are interested and watch what happens.

I mean, other than that thing where you hold up your pinky, I'm not even sure what Markle could have learned about tea. But it seems she learned something since she is now an official member of the royal family.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's tea and fork holding lessons weren't the only kind of training she underwent before marrying into the royal family. Queen Elizabeth reportedly entrusted one of her advisers to spend six months teaching Markle all about the royal family rules, like how to curtsy and how to not cross your legs since this is a big no-no, according to Glamour.

All I can say is I hope Prince Harry is worth it, because that is a lot of training. To each their own, right?