There are few memes that you can actually trace back to the original source or story that they originated from. However for Meryl Streep's still popular meme that shows her shouting at an award show, most fans remember it from the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards when she showed support for Debbie Reynolds receiving the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. So Meryl Streep yelling at the Oscars on Sunday night was the best unintentional callback to the meme that people are still using on the internet on a regular basis.

Although the still from the 2015 SAG Awards has been used for all kinds of memes, from those which praise others, to shouting out insults or personal opinions, the origin of Streep's popular meme was from the time she cheered on Reynolds as she accepted the Sag Lifetime Achievement Award from her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The photo itself lives on as one of the more famous memes on the internet and still going strong, but as Streep was a close family friend, it makes perfect sense that she'd have been so supportive from the audience at the 2015 SAG Awards.

Apparently, though, that's Streep's signature move, as she did a similar cheer at the 2018 Oscars and it was the perfect way to callback to the meme, even if she didn't mean to.

This time around, Streep yelling at the Oscars wasn't about anything as serious or important as cheering on an old and dear friend, but it got the internet to bring up the meme that shows her doing the exact same thing. Let's just call it the excited Streep meme, because it's basically her go-to move and Twitter can't stop talking about it.

To be fair, it's really the only way to be kind of sort of heard from the audience at the Oscars, even if you are Streep, who's an iconic celebrity all on her own, meme notwithstanding. Despite seeming like one of the classiest and more reserved of Hollywood celebrities, which I'm sure she is, Streep's penchant for shouting out to friends and co-stars at different award shows is her way of showing love and fans are here for it.

More to come...