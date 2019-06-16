Barack and Michelle Obama may no longer be the First Couple, but they still have a number one place in a lot of people's hearts. The couple and their two daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 18, won over the nation as the First Family so many years ago and still remain so admirable. This is why Michelle Obama's Father's Day tribute to Barack is so special, even three years after leaving the White House. It's a seriously sweet throwback to remind others of some happier times.

Malia and Sasha Obama are now grown up. Since leaving the White House, the two siblings have immersed themselves in their studies, and have kept a low profile while focusing on their work, according to the Daily Mail. Sasha just graduated high school earlier this month (and is reportedly heading to University of Michigan in the fall), according to USA Today, while Malia is reportedly heading into her third year at Harvard. But Michelle's Instagram post on Sunday sends their girls (and followers) into the past.

In the post, Obama can be seen sitting outside with Sasha sitting on his lap. Malia sits beside him, smiling widely at her dad. The photo is just a brief glimpse into the lives of the Obamas before the presidency, but communicates so much love through it. Michelle's caption for the photo is just as simple. "Pretty grateful for this guy," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day!"

Needless to say, Michelle's Instagram followers are loving the nostalgia, too.

"We're all grateful for this guy!!," one commenter wrote.

"He was a great dad to our nation," another commenter added.

"Happy Father's Day to a man who truly embodies the title," one commenter stated.

They have a point. Not only has Obama set a good example for other fathers, but he has been outspoken about his love of fatherhood and how it changed his life, according to The Huffington Post. In 2008, Obama gave a campaign speech on Father's Day where he talked about the importance of being a dad. "We need fathers to realize that responsibility does not end at conception," he said during his speech, reported Politico. "We need them to realize that what makes you a man is not the ability to have a child — it's the courage to raise one."

And while he was in the White House, Obama continued to emphasize this importance by helping others. Obama held Father's Day mentoring barbecues early on in his presidency at the White House, where he spoke to young men about the changes they can make as responsible fathers. His administration also launched initiatives to connect dads with financial literacy courses and job training, according to Reuters, so they, too, could have the resources to be a good father.

Not only does Obama care about being a good father to his girls, but he cares about other people doing the same, and you have to admire that.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But, he also knows that he isn't perfect, and is always learning new things as a dad of two. In that same 2008 Father's Day speech, Obama acknowledged this, according to Politico. "I say this knowing that I have been an imperfect father — knowing that I could have made mistakes and will continue to make more; wishing that I could have been home for my girls and wife more than I am right now," he said at the time.

Michelle's Father's Day post to her husband only highlights the happier times. Although he might have some flaws as a father (like all dads do), Obama's initiatives and words about being a better father should be remembered and admired — especially on such an important day like Father's Day.