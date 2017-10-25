Mila Kunis & Kristen Bell Admit To Letting Their Kids Have Alcohol, But It's Not As Bad As You Might Think

Usually, a movie has nothing to do with the IRL actors' lives at all, but that's not the case for the next Bad Moms movie. In a recent interview for their upcoming film together, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell admitted to letting their kids have alcohol, but it's not as bad as it sounds.

Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, is sober as you might know, which means that he doesn't drink. But substance abuse habits are hard to kick and many sober people still like to mimic these old habits. Bell explained to Extra that her husband would do just that, but their daughter Lincoln really wanted in on the fun. She said that when Lincoln was born, they would take her on a walk every night in the stroller outside and Shepard would bring an O'Doul's with him.

O'Doul's is a non-alcoholic beer, so it's akin to having a soda, but at 5 months old, Bell admitted, Lincoln started to claw at the bottle, as babies are tend to do. Now both Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta have a "beer" with their dad. Hey, it's a bonding thing!

Kunis hopped right in and decided to really take one for the "bad mom" team. She told Extra that she and Kutcher do Shabbat at their home every Friday night, which is the Jewish tradition of having dinner together to celebrate their day of rest. Kunis said, "At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter had a sip of wine since she was born… Friday mornings she wakes up and I say it’s Friday, she says, ‘I can have wine!’”

To be honest, that's exactly what I think every weekend, too.

Before you hop on the judgement train, a sip of wine at Shabbat is really not that big of a deal, according to health experts. In fact, in some cultures, giving children sips of wine is the norm. Back in 1983, Dr. George Vaillant’s book called The Natural History of Alcoholism found that men who grew up in homes where booze was forbidden were seven times more likely to become alcoholics, concluding that parents should allow teens to have wine with their family since it promoted responsibility.

However, others disagree. David Rosenbloom, a professor at the Boston University School of Public Health and an addiction expert told Slate, that the earlier a person starts drinking, the more likely they are to develop a dependency. So, opinions and research is mixed, how you introduce your kids to alcohol and what you teach them about substances is up to your best judgement.

And a sip of wine at a family celebration or sharing a bottle of O'Doul's with their dad at dinner is likely not the worst thing in the world for Kunis and Bell's kids. However, it's nice to hear both of them talk about the ways that they relate to their characters in Bad Moms Christmas, since it really drives the point home that there is no such thing as a "bad mom." All moms love their kids and just try to do the best they can.

Which is exactly what drew Bell to the film franchise in the first place, according to NPR. She said she was surprised that it was written by two men. "But they wrote it as a love letter to their overworked wives and they kept such an open mind throughout the whole process," she said.

Bell added, "They just nailed it — even women's locker room talk, because the movie is quite raunchy at times. It's a modern, realistic portrayal of what moms go through."

And if that means handing your kid a "beer" or letting them sip some vino at dinner, so be it.

