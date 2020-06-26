Mindy Kaling's Birthday Pic With Daughter Katherine Is All Sundresses & Bare Feet

Sometimes it's the little things in life that really carry a person through, like being treated to Mindy Kaling's new birthday photo with daughter Katherine. OK, sure, it's a photo of their backs. But they're still wearing the cutest sundresses and Katherine has so much gotten taller and it's really just a great way to ring in the weekend.

The Late Show actress took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her followers for sending their birthday wishes. Kaling seemed to be celebrating at home, which makes sense considering there's a pandemic happening and home is the safest place to be these days.

Of course, in Kaling's case, "home" was looking pretty darn terrific. She shared two posts for her 41st birthday; one a short video of herself crossing her fingers while she blew out the candles on her birthday cake and another of her walking hand-in-hand with her 2-year-old daughter Katherine (or "Kit") through a delightful-looking backyard decorated with party balloons. A few tables were laden with food, and perhaps a few friends milling around in the background. But most importantly, there's Kit... with her long dark hair and that cute little bow and I can't even deal with the fact that she's delicately holding up the edge of her sundress like a little lady.

Kaling captioned the post, "A very special birthday morning breakfast."

Very special, indeed!

The Office star has been raising her little girl as a single mom for the past two years, although she told Us Weekly in 2019 that she's luckier than many moms in her position: “I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women. I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help… It is what it is!”

Naturally, things have changed significantly in the past year for Kaling and the rest of the world. In April she admitted she has a newfound respect for stay-at-home moms as a result of all that time at home, as per USA Today: "I did my maternity leave, but my baby was so small that it wasn't like she had a personality. It’s like, I get to redo my maternity leave, but she's 2 and she talks and I can hang out with her. And I'm not, like, recovering from delivering a baby and I don't have to breastfeed. I've been thinking of it as the maternity leave that I wanted."

In other words, Kaling is discovering the benefits of hanging out at home with her cute little 2-year-old. Like breakfast in the backyard in sundresses and bare feet. What better way to celebrate your birthday?