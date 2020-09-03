Mini Boden's Labor Day Sale Includes 20% Off On Clothes For All Seasons

If you like to dress your kids in the kind of clothes that are so cute you wish you could shrink yourself down to toddler size just to wear them, you definitely won't want to miss Mini Boden's Labor Day Sale. Especially because unlike most of the clothing sales this holiday weekend that have nothing to offer but t-shirts and shorts, there are lots of discounts on fall and winter styles, too — so you can stock up for the year ahead.

To get the best deals, though, you'll want to start shopping soon. From now through Labor Day, you can score 20% off; on Tuesday, the deals drop down to 15% off. The sale ends on Wednesday, September 9, with 10% off the same huge assortment of styles. All you need to claim these discounts is the code K7L9 (but be advised, some restrictions do apply; most clearance items are excluded from the sale, as is the Boden Icons range, for example).

It's worth noting that this sale applies to women's clothing, too. But it's so much more fun to shop for tiny Chelsea boots in metallic gold with leopard print or a little dress with a unicorn made of color-changing sequins on the front (unicorns are *so* big right now, as are dragons) or a miniature parka covered in foxes. So you'd better get to shopping before the discounts start dropping (prices below reflect the 20% off discount).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Flutter Sleeve Appliqué Dress Flutter Sleeve Appliqué Dress (Starboard Blue/Ivory Dragon) Mini Boden | $50 $40 Available in sizes 2 to 10 see on mini boden A sundress with a dragon on it? Where was this when I was a little girl? Let your darling daughter embrace her inner fire with this sweet pullover, also available in "Ivory/Rockabilly Red Unicorn" (maybe get both?).

2. Dragon High Tops High Tops - Forest Green Mini Boden | $68 $54.40 US8 to 36 see on mini boden Not gonna lie, it's taking all of my willpower not to "add to cart" these dragon high tops for my five-year-old. I mean, how cool are these? The 3D dragon on the back will actually flap his wings while your little one runs (plus they have sturdy soles and an easy-to-use zipper on the side).

3. Fun Jersey Dress Fun Jersey Dress (Blue Frosted Unicorn) Mini Boden | $36 $28.80 Available in sizes 2-3y, 3-4y, 4-5y, 8-9y, 9-10y, and 11-12y see on mini boden Yup, unicorns. This soft, stretchy, easy-to-wear dress is also available in a few other prints (including a vintage floral pattern and kitschy tropical birds), but "blue frosted unicorn" is pretty hard to pass up. Plus it's got pockets (pockets!) and turn-back sleeves, making it one of those dresses your kid will want to live in, basically.

4. Medieval Novelty T-Shirt Medieval Novelty T-Shirt - Rockabilly Red Knight Mini Boden | $36 $28.80 Available in sizes 2-3y to 11-12y see on mini boden Have a pint-size knight in shining armor in your house? Give them this very appropriate pure cotton sweat shirt, complete with a helmet flap that can be flipped up to reveal a very handsome fox (whose ears already gave him away, kind of). Also available in "frosted blue castle," which depicts a Medieval castle under siege (think knights hiding behind castle doors).