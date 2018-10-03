Let's be honest: When you're a parent to young children, part (OK all) of the appeal of Halloween is that you get to dress your kiddo up in the costume of your choosing. After all, my daughter Claire was not an elderly woman at 3 months old because she wanted to be one. But the holiday can also mean some costume fun on your end, especially if your kid is down to pair up with you for a costume theme. If that's the case on your end, then check out these mother and daughter Halloween costume ideas.

Because there's no reason why you shouldn't indulge in a little costume fun too, right? Whether you opt for the hilariously cute Starbucks mermaid logo and baby Frappuccino costumes or go old school with Lucy and Ethel getups, there's bound to be something that will suit you and your little gal. And, really, if there's one thing we know for sure it's this: now is the time to take advantage of her wanting to dress like you because, like the seasons of choosing her Halloween costumes, this one too shall pass.

Ready to decide what will work for the two of you? Check 'em out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Unicorns Mom & Me Unicorn Costume Sparkle In Pink | $22.99 This matching costume is available in child sizes XS (2T), S (3T), M (4T), L (5T), XL (6T), XXL (7/8 YEARS), and 3XL (8/9 YEARS). Meanwhile, the adult sizes include S, M, L, XL, 2XL, and 3XL. see on sparkle&pink These colorful unicorn costumes will have everybody seeing double this Halloween, because they’re identical. With unicorn headbands, wings, rainbow tanks, and fluffy skirts, these costumes are beyond magical. You and your little one will have a blast being matching mythical creatures.

3. Diver & Octopus Diver and Octopus Costume HalloweenCostumes | $49.99 This costume is available in one standard size. See on HalloweenCostumes It’s two costumes in one. Dress as a diver who’s found an interesting sea creature (AKA your kid) with this clever ensemble. Everything is included, even the octopus hat and flipper shoe covers.

6. Minecraft Classic Minecraft Creeper Costume Oriental Trading | $31.99 $27.18 The creeper costume is available in sizes B10-12, B 7-8, and B4-6. see on oriental trading If your kid is hyped about this sandbox video game, then why not recreate their favorite characters? The adult armor costume has a boxy shape that recreates the game’s graphics, and the kid’s creeper costume... well, just look at the mask. Minecraft Armor Prestige Costume Costume Super Center | $81.59 This is a one-size costume. see on costume supercenter It’s everything you need to construct your own evening of Halloween fun. With you wearing diamond armor and your kid walking around in Creeper guard, you'll need to watch out for any sudden explosions.