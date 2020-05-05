With social distancing measures in place and an ongoing pandemic at the forefront of our minds, this Mother's Day is bound to be a little bit different than other years. So while a fancy dinner at a restaurant or a night out on the town is likely not on the table in 2020, you can still celebrate this special day. Breakfast in bed (if mom doesn't mind crumbs) or night in spent around the TV together can still make for a lovely day. And if the latter is your style, these Mother's Day TV specials will make planning the day a little easier.

Whether mom is planning to celebrate first thing in the morning, after the kids go to bed, or all day long, there is something on this list that will make watching TV on Sunday, May 10 feel a little bit more geared towards her entertainment. Order a pizza, cook her something special, or just pop a bag of popcorn, and turn on the TV. You'll have an instant, if slightly more laid-back, Mother's Day celebration ready to roll. After all, it's the thought that counts when it comes to celebrating the ones we love. And chances are, mom will be thrilled just to not have to make a decision about what to watch that evening. A mental break is truly mom's best friend.

'The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II' Fun for the whole family, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will be available to watch on Mother's Day at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. This musical special will showcase even more stars showing off their impressive at-home routines with music from a number of animated Disney classics. Grab the kids and sing along to hits like "Hakuna Matata," sung by Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III; "When I Am Older," performed by Josh Gad; and Rebel Wilson's rendition of "Poor Unfortunate Souls." The first volume of the singalong aired back in April and you can watch it on Disney+ right now.

Mommy Knows Best Movie Event: Day 1 ONE Media/YouTube If Lifetime movies are more mom's style, the popular network will have a two-day event of mommy-themed movies. The full lineup for the first day of the Mommy Knows Best Movie Event on Saturday May, 9 is listed below with all times in ET: 11 a.m. Beyond the Headlines: Kamiyah Mobley

12 p.m. Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Stars Niecy Nash)

2 p.m. Remember Me, Mommy

4 p.m. My Mom’s Darkest Secrets

6 p.m. Mommy Knows Worst

8 p.m. MATERNAL SECRETS – World Premiere

10 p.m. The Wrong Stepmother

Mommy Knows Best Movie Event: Day 2 ONE Media/YouTube The fun doesn't stop there; on Sunday, Lifetime will air even more movies about moms and drama for you to enjoy all day long. See the lineup with ET air times below: 10 a.m. Love You to Death (Stars Marcia Gay Harden)

12 p.m. Into the Arms of Danger

2 p.m. The Other Mother

4 p.m. Mommy Group Murder

6 p.m. Maternal Secrets

8 p.m. Mommy is a Murderer

10 p.m. Dying for Motherhood

24-Hour 'Mommy Dearest' Marathon on IFC Movie Clips/YouTube This year, like every glorious year, IFC will be airing its 24-hour marathon of the cult classic Mommy Dearest. The 1981 bioptic that follows the life of Christina Crawford, Hollywood icon Joan Crawford’s adopted daughter. Delightfully dramatic and arguably over-acted, Mommy Dearest is well worth the all-day watch-a-thon.

HGTV Mom-a-thon HGTV/ YouTube Speaking of marathons, HGTV is presenting its own all-day affair. The "Mom-a-Thon" will feature specially selected episodes from shows like Rock the Block, Good Bones, and Home Town that follows the network’s numerous expert mothers as they showcase their skills and transform homes. It's enough to inspire your own mom to renovate — or not.