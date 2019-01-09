Before I became a parent, I knew I'd never be the type to limit her kid's interests, which is why my 5-year-old basically has free reign over the Netflix app on his iPad. I like to keep up with what he watches, but for the most part I let him discover new shows on his own. Thanks to the increasing number of Netflix Original animated series, there's no shortage of entertaining content. My son's ranking of Netflix cartoons shows just how much quality animation is out there. Sure, he's no expert, but who better to recommend shows to kids than an actual kid, right? (With supervision, obviously.)

Netflix has really gotten choosing their animated content for kids down to a science. Somehow almost every show the streaming platform acquires ends up being something entertaining or just silly enough to make kids remember theme songs and retell the same jokes afterward. As someone who watches enough shows that it's easier to name series I haven't seen, I can't even be mad at my son's wide range of tastes in Netflix shows. Like mother like son, right? If you’re OK with taking a five-year-old’s Netflix suggestions, here’s my son's ranking of his favorite cartoons currently available on Netflix in reverse order.

12 Spirit Riding Free According to my son's Netflix Kids profile, he's given Spirit Riding Free enough of a chance to justify his disinterest in it. To his credit, he did tell me he likes the cowgirls.

11 DreamWorks Dragons Maybe it's because I haven't done my duty as a Game of Thrones dragon-loving-mom and introduced my son to the original movie, How to Train Your Dragon, which inspired the Netflix/DreamWorks spin-off series. He just shows little interest. If I put it on for him, he'll watch it for a little while and then get inspired to play quietly in his room. Otherwise known as his nice way of saying, "Nah, I'm good, Mom."

10 She-Ra And The Princesses of Power My husband was all about He-Man when he was a kid, so naturally I am not giving up on my son finding his own love for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Unfortunately, he hasn't found it yet, but he also hasn't completely rejected the cartoon, so there's still hope.

9 Super Monsters Unfortunately, as adorable and non-threatening as the little monsters in Super Monsters are, they haven't grabbed my kid as much as other Netflix cartoons. Maybe his issue is that they aren't scary enough, but that takes some of the fun away for younger kids. Or, in my son's case, kids who haven't already been desensitized with Goosebumps.

8 The Adventures Of Puss In Boots My son has never been a dog person (I know, blasphemy), but we have three cats, so he's been forced to tolerate and, eventually, love them. The Adventures of Puss in Boots, which stems from the Shrek franchise, is therefore likable to him because of the "cute talking cats." I also have a feeling it's because he hopes that Shrek or Donkey will show up at some point.

7 Trolls: The Beat Goes On! My son doesn't like Trolls: The Beat Goes On! as much as he liked the original movie, but it's not the least of his Netflix faves since, as he pointed out, "it has the same trolls as the movie." Just don't tell him there are different voice actors behind those little troll faces.

6 Ask The StoryBots Ask the StoryBots is a prime example of a Netflix cartoon I didn't know my son even knew about until he told me himself. Apparently, he was first introduced to it on Netflix at school (a far cry from the wheeled in TV and VCR of my day). Unlike some other cartoons my son develops obsessions with, Ask the StoryBots is actually educational.

5 The Magic School Bus Rides Again Admittedly, I never thought to introduce my son to the original Magic School Bus that I grew up watching at school. Instead, he found the reboot, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, on his own and instantly took to it. It helps that the animation is clearer and a little more modern than the original, but that magical flying school bus is his main reason for loving the reboot so much, which I completely get.

4 The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants Like many others, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants is a Netflix cartoon series based on the movie that came before it. One of the sole reasons my son likes it so much is because "it's like the movie." I'm definitely starting to see a pattern here — if it's funny, silly, and just so happens to have already captured your kid's attention as a movie first, then you're golden.

3 Cupcake & Dino: General Services Cupcake & Dino: General Services is just weird enough to be entertaining for adults too. I've watched the nonsensical cartoon with my son on more than one occasion and even requested it when he insisted on watching one of his other shows for the millionth time. I don't know if it's the talking animals, living and breathing food, or the beloved "Grandma Steak" who is, in fact, a steak, but this one is high on his list.

2 Boss Baby: Back In Business Before Pinky Malinky came along, the other show my son watched on a loop was Boss Baby: Back in Business, the spin-off series based on the Boss Baby movie. He told me that he loves Season 2 specifically because the new threat of elderly people being more liked than babies and kittens is funny.