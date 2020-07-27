Two weeks after her tragic death, Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey shared a heartbreaking tribute about his former partner and the mother of their child, 4-year-old son Josey, on Instagram.

"This is so unfair...," Dorsey began his Instagram post that included a photo of the Glee actress sweetly holding her son in her arms. "There's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

On July 8, Rivera went missing during a bout outing with her son on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. After days of searching, police confirmed that Rivera had drowned in the lake after helping her son back into the boat and ultimately saving his life. "The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a press conference earlier this month.

"I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," Dorsey's post continued.

The two actors married in July 2014, according to Us Weekly, before welcoming their son a year later on Sept. 17, 2015, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018, as People reported, and shared joint custody of their son.

In his tribute, Dorsey shared that Rivera would get "annoyed" with him for taking so many photos and videos of her with Josey on Snapchat, but said that he's happy he never stopped. "I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up," he wrote.

Dorsey also said that Rivera's legacy will live on forever through their son. "Life is all about the good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us," he wrote. "He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."