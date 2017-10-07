Nelly Was Reportedly Arrested For Rape & The World Gets Darker

It seems the world just keeps getting darker, if a recent report is to be believed. We all remember Nelly, the rapper behind the soundtrack to your middle school years. Well, it seems Nelly was reportedly arrested for rape in Auburn, Washington on Saturday.

Romper has reached out to Nelly's lawyer for comment and is awaiting a reply.

According to several reports from media outlets, Nelly has been accused of raping a woman on his tour bus in the early hours of Saturday morning. A statement released by the Auburn Police Department read:

At 3:48 AM a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper "Nelly". The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 AM Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility.Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident. The above details are all we have to release at this time.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr., was taken to the SCORE jail facility in Des Moines, Washington as the investigation continued. The woman who accused him of second-degree rape has not been identified at this time.

BREAKING: Here is the jail booking for Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr. he was booked at 6:39am PST. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/pQYDu1DilH — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

According to Nelly's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, the rape did not happen. He told the Huffington Post:

Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes, this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.

Rapper Nelly arrested over alleged tour bus rape pic.twitter.com/FsJJez74bd — Виктория Галкина (@viktoriaq12) October 7, 2017

This isn't the first time the "Hot In Herre" rapper has run into trouble with the law; in April 2015 he was arrested for possessing quantities of marijuana and crystal meth, as well as several handguns found on his tour bus in Tennessee. He eventually plead guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and was able to have the charge removed from his record after 11 months of probation.

Nelly was scheduled to perform alongside country duo Florida-Georgia Line on Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington, and the concert is currently scheduled to continue as planned.

The famed rapper from the 90's has yet to release a statement regarding his arrest for allegedly raping a woman. Nor has his girlfriend of three years, The Platinum Life reality star Shantel Jackson. Nelly recently opened up to People about his plans for the future with Jackson, and whether or not those plans included marriage:

The thing about marriage to me is … I take it very, very seriously. It’s something I’m only doing one time. For me, it’s almost like society would prefer you to have been married and got divorced and tried it then to be married and stay married. For me, it’s more important to die married than to have been married and it didn’t work out. I want to leave this place knowing I was in love and somebody loved me and we were together, then to be like, ‘Well I’m never getting married again and I’m ruined.'

Despite the fact that Nelly's lawyer appears confident that the alleged rape is a "complete fabrication," the "Shake Ya Tailfeather" rapper is expected to appear before a judge "at some point" in the near future, as Auburn police spokesman, Cmdr Steve Stocker told The Guardian.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.