Not only is it going to be full of music, but the brand new Barbie movie coming to Netflix next month also comes with an empowering messages about self-worth, something that both kids and adults can surely appreciate.

Mattel Television is set to release Barbie Princess Adventure — the first standalone Barbie movie since 2017 — on Netflix on Sept. 1, and it looks like a good one. The upcoming movie follows Barbie as she and her friends head to the fictional country of Floravia, where there happens to be a princess who looks just like our heroine. Princess Amelia and Barbie do the classic switcheroo so the princess can get a little escape from becoming queen. But instead of a prince swooping in to save the day, this time around there is actually a devious prince who is going to ruin everything. So it's up to Barbie and her pals to stop him in time for the princess' coronation.

"Barbie is an iconic character who provides endless storytelling opportunities. She inspires the limitless potential in all kids, and this brand purpose resonates deeply with children and parents alike," Adam Bonnett, an executive producer for Mattel Television, said in a recent press release. "Barbie Princess Adventure builds on that purpose with a focus on empowerment, self-discovery and finding your voice in the age of social media."

And, naturally, the movie is set to a soundtrack, which will be available on all digital streaming platforms on Aug. 28 so kids can learn the songs before the movie drops on Sept. 1.

Over the past few years, Mattel has worked hard on re-branding Barbie in several ways. There are more options for body types, for instance, as well as different skin tones and dolls created to honor heroic women in history. Barbie has become more inclusive all around, and with the new movie Barbie Princess Adventure, she is also focusing less on romance and more on self-discovery. And that's a message we can all get behind.