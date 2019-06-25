Less than a month before the premiere, Walt Disney Studios released a new Lion King clip on Tuesday featuring an intense confrontation between Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) and Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor). Making the video even more thrilling? The scene is accompanied by fast-paced drum music that might make your heart skip a few beats out of anticipation for the live-action film's July 19 release date.

It has been a jam-packed month for Lion King fans, to say the least. To kick things off, the first clip of Beyoncé as Nala dropped on June 4, followed by her "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" duet with Glover on June 20. And on Tuesday, Walt Disney released a new teaser of a scene from the film, which highlights an epic battle between Simba and Scar. So much excitement, so little time!

Despite the intensity of the scene, Walt Disney chose a simple caption to promote the new clip. "Look closer," it reads. There's a good chance the tagline was chosen, however, as an homage to the clip's first scene between Simba and Rafiki (John Kani).

"Who are you?" Rafiki asks Simba, a question the young lion responds to with "nobody," as heard in the video. The sage monkey rightly tells Simba that "everybody is somebody," and he then instructs his mentee to "look closer" into a pool of water. Once Simba sees his reflection in the puddle, he knows he must take Pride Rock back from his devious uncle Scar.

Immediately after Simba's aha moment, viewers are taken on fast-paced journey that ends with a vicious fight between uncle and nephew. The scene is exciting in of itself, but it's especially thrilling thanks to the clip's intense background music. I don't know about you guys, but I definitely felt a tinge of anxiety leading up to the battle scene between Scar and Simba. Talk about a striking moment!

Oh, and I did mention Simba's powerful line before he lets out a loud roar? "I am Simba, the son of Mufasa." Chills for days, y'all.

As it turns out, some fans on Twitter had similar reactions to my impressed take.

"This film is going to be absolutely EXTRAORDINARY!" one person tweeted. "CAN’T WAIT FOR #TheLionKing."

Someone else threw in a The Princess Bride reference, joking:

"Simba: 'I am Simba, son of Mufasa'... Me: 'You killed my father. Prepare to die.'"

One person wrote: "OMG!! I can’t wait to see Lion King."

But it isn't just fans on social media who are excited for the movie's release on July 19; Deadline reported Tuesday that the film's "first 24 hours of advance ticket sales has rung up the second best first-day sale of the year for Fandango after Avengers: Endgame" and is"the ticket seller’s best first-day pre-sales for a Disney release outside of the Star Wars or Marvel Cinematic Universe." Wowza.

Of course, this is just the beginning. Given the widespread excitement surrounding the release of this new clip, I have a feeling The Lion King will exceed expectations in goosebumps and at the box office when it premieres next month.