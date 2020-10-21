Even though it only shows a peek at his teeny, tiny feet, Nicki Minaj's first photo of her baby boy is finally here and it's adorable. The 37-year-old rapper shared the sweet image in honor of her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

"Happy Anniversary, my love," Minaj captioned the snapshot of their little boy's foot, held in Petty's hand.

This photo comes less than a week after Minaj confirmed that she had given birth to her first child by thanking her friends and fans for their well wishes and sweet gifts sent her way. "It meant the world to me," Minaj captioned the post. "I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

E! News reported that Minaj had given birth on Sept. 30, and her mom, Carol Maraj, confirmed that she was officially a grandma later that week in an Instagram post. But, this is all that fans know about Minaj's "liddo boy." The new mom hasn't shared his name or a photo of his face, which is why this photo of her son's foot — shared exactly one year after Minaj and Petty's wedding date — is so special.

Although their little boy is only a few weeks old, he already has a famous friend in Drake's 2-year-old son, Adonis. In the song, "Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)" by Sada Baby, Minaj raps that she can't wait for their two boys to hang out with one another. "To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis," she raps.

Those play dates probably won't happen for some time, but hopefully Minaj will share more sweet moments and photos in the meantime.