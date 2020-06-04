Chances are your kids love watching Nailed It on Netflix. Not just because there's something utterly mesmerizing about watching adults mess up so joyously when trying to recreate bakery creations, but also because the host is a force. Funny, sweet, and silly enough to keep kids entertained. And now she's taking on a new role for kids: educator. In a new post on Instagram, Nicole Byer shared advice for educating white children about racism as the protests against police brutality towards Black Americans continue in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Earlier this week, the Nailed It host and comedian shared some excellent insight for parents of white kids specifically — a little advice on how to explain racism to kids who have never experienced it. In her Instagram post, Byer explained that one of her followers commented on one of her posts that they were going to "keep their head down and just let their kids watch nailed it."

"That made me boo hoo hoo," Byer wrote. "That you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me. So I’ll do the work I’ll write you a conversation to have with your white child."

Byer went on to use herself as a test subject. "You like this black lady right? She’s silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her right?" she wrote. "Well this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren’t doing a f**king (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it."

Byer also addressed the protests that are going on all around the country in the wake of the Floyd's death in police custody as well as reports of looting. "So they are protesting, and the looters... well some of it is staged as a distraction some are opportunistic and some are people who’ve been oppressed for so long it bursts," she wrote.

"And nice cops? There are no nice cops because if a cop was nice they wouldn’t watch and participate in violence against black and brown people," she continued. "If cops were really nice they would have spoken out about police brutality years ago and maybe walked out on their precincts to send a message that they are against this. Instead they dress up like your GI Joe doll and are very mean."

Byer finished off by asking parents to help educate their children on historic events that may not be covered in school — such as Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, or Black Wall Street — as well as the contributions people of color have made to pop culture, much of which has been "co-opted" throughout history. "Post about the black history you teach your white kid to maybe inspire another white parent to do the same thing," she wrote. "There I did it you can read it verbatim to your kids."

It can be difficult to explain an issue like racism to your kids, but it is vitally important. As as Nicole Byer put it: "Raise kids who give a f*ck and you gotta give a f*ck."