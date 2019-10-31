Nicole Polizzi's Daughter Was A Mini Snooki In Adorable 'Jersey Shore' Costume

Happy Halloween! I don't know about you, but I always love seeing celebrities get in on the spooky (and often hilarious) fun each year on Oct. 31 — whether it's just themselves or with their children. This year, the stars are knocking it out of the park when it comes to dressing up their kids. Because Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi dressed her daughter in the perfect Halloween costume.

If you're a Jersey Shore fan, then you probably know that Nicole Polizzi has three kids with her husband, Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 5 months. And although fans have declared Giovanna to be Polizzi's mini-me for years, they finally got to witness it in a never-before-seen way. That's because Polizzi dressed her little girl as her Jersey Shore persona. "MAWMA. (this is not her official costume,)" the mom of three captioned photo of Giovanna rocking a leopard-print outfit, her mom's signature poof hairstyle, and a pair of glamorous sunglasses, Giovanna made sure to flash a peace sign and strike a bit of a duck-lip pose.

In other words, it was perfection.

Polizzi's Instagram followers seemed to agree, for the record. "If that not like looking at a mini you, I don’t know what is! She’s gorgeous," one person commented.

Another Instagram user declared, "Nailed it!

Yet another follower wrote, "“Nicole!!! She is your clone! So precious!"

Polizzi isn't the only celebrity mama who had the idea to dress their daughter as a mini version of themselves this Halloween. On Oct. 28, Kylie Jenner shared an epic photo of 19-month-old Stormi wearing a mini replica of her 2019 Met Gala look. "My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram post, alongside purple heart emojis, according to People.

Jenner apparently created the costume with the help of Alejandro Collection, People reported. “Kylie and her stylist Jill thought it would be adorably iconic to have her baby as a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball,” Alejandro Peraza told the publication. It took a whopping 16 hours to complete the beading for the Stormi-sized version of the dress — as well as three 14-hour days to apply the feathers. The baby clutch alone took an entire day.

Another celebrity who had her daughter channeling impressive mini-me vibes this Halloween was Gabrielle Union. On Oct. 27, the Bring It On star shared a series of posts of herself — and her 11-month-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade — rocking cheerleading uniforms from the 2000 movie, E! News reported. "Brought It," Union captioned a carousel of shots of herself and her baby girl. And yes — yes they did. Check these fierce ladies out!

Although there's still technically time left before Oct. 31 is over, I'm not sure it's possible to top Polizzi's, Jenner's, or Union's epic Halloween costumes for their daughters. Because next to Jessica Biel going as her husband Justin Timberlake to a party in Beverly Hills, these mini-me celebrity kids have already won Halloween.