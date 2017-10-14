Nikki Reed Shows Off Her "Hot Date," & Breastfeeding Moms Can Relate

Breastfeeding moms know the pain/joy of leaving the house sans baby for the night. Oh the freedom! Moving your arms about unencumbered, smelling of anything other than that sour breast milk that has somehow crusted on to your favorite top! And the flip side of that coin. The painful, engorged breasts. The potential leaking. When Nikki Reed showed off her "hot date" on Instagram, breastfeeding moms were all like, Same.

Reed was presenting at Variety's "Power of Women" luncheon on Friday. The Twilight star and her husband, Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder, welcomed daughter daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, on July 25. While several news outlets were quick to point out how incredibly fit Reed looked in her lovely dress (and she did look amazing, by the way), the real news of the day was her "hot date." She posted a picture on Instagram of herself in the car on the way to the star-studded event, cradling her "hot date" affectionately. One wonders how Somerhalder might have felt about her clear preference for her new date. I'm guessing he probably understood... well, understood as best he could considering he is a man and won't ever really be able to fathom the relationship between a breastfeeding mother and her breast pump.

Reed captioned the photo:

On my way to present at @variety's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date. Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel.

Breastfeeding moms were quick to comment on the Sleepy Hollow star's picture of her breast pump (and get a load of that grateful smile on Reed, she knows how to show some breast pump love), recalling their own experiences with their breast pumps.

Instagram user jenngberrios wrote: Oh how I remember those days! All worth it! CONGRATULATIONS you two! I bet she's just beautiful.❤️

While user mrsbritwalk recognized the breast pump and congratulated Reed for making an excellent choice: Nice! Breastfeeding mommas kick ass! Props to @Medela for making the best pumping supplies!

Another user, ctanz731, thanked Reed for reminding breastfeeding moms that it's okay to still have something of a life beyond their babies:

As a mother who has breastfed 2 children for a combined total of 5 years, I thank you for sharing pictures like this, and showing how Breastfeeding/pumping doesn't mean you don't get to have a life. You are empowering other mamas and future mamas! Thank you for helping to normalize Breastfeeding! 💪

Easy-to-use breast pumps have absolutely revolutionized the world of breastfeeding. Expressing breastmilk prior to efficient breast pumps could be a painful, emotionally-charged event, especially when moms struggled to produce enough milk for even one bottle. Being able to use a breast pump offers new moms freedom and peace of mind, rather than feeling trapped and isolated. And it's always great when a celebrity shares their experience, of course, because it goes a long way to normalizing breastfeeding and pumping.

A note from us... pic.twitter.com/3WNmrGYS7M — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 23, 2017

Reed and Somerhalder are still recovering from recent social media backlash from some comments Somerhalder made during an interview when he said he had "thrown away" Reed's birth control pills because he wanted to have a baby. The comment was reportedly made in jest, but Somerhalder was widely criticized for being insensitive to the many women who are genuinely threatened by reproductive coersion.

The couple apologized for inadvertently making light of a very serious issue, while calling out the media for "irresponsible journalism," according to Refinery29:

It’s a shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic.

It's nice to see Reed, who is a new mother and trying to find her own footing just like all new moms, getting some positive feedback from fans. Because being a new mom is emotional stuff, regardless of how famous you might be.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.