Millions of kids, cooped up at home and out of school right now, might be struggling with this new temporary normal. Around the world, kids haven't been able to see some of the people they love lately, they can't see their friends or their teachers. Between all of this, it's understandable that some kids might be feeling a bit lonely, which is why the message in Olaf's new song "I Am With You" might especially resonate with little ones right now.

Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez recently penned a new song for Disney's online Olaf At Home series that's sure to be a hit with kids. "I Am With You" is a song about being together no matter where you might be physically. "I am with you in this letter, I am with you in this song. I am with you when you laugh at something silly I did wrong," Olaf sings.

Josh Gad, the voice behind Olaf, performed "I Am With You" at home. And the video, which was released Wednesday, that accompanies the song features a montage of scenes from Disney and Pixar movies over the years. Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Lady and the Tramp sharing their meatball, Moana, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch also make an appearance. Characters kids will recognize and hopefully feel a sense of continuity and security, especially when they listen to the catchy new song from Olaf.

"I Am With You" is a sweet and emotional song, but right now it's an important one. Most kids aren't going to school across the country and when they are home, chances are they're being inundated with a whole lot of negative or scary messaging on screens. According to Psychology Today, kids can often be more affected than adults realize by their parents' moods, by their fears and anxieties. And they're also unable to see other people they love, so it's important for kids to know that they are "with you" even if they can't be with you.

No wonder people are getting emotional over the song. One teacher wrote on Twitter, "I’m not crying, you’re crying! @joshgad you are a national treasure. Sharing this with my students today." And a mom who showed the video to her own child got the seal of approval, writing on Twitter, "My 8 year old says 'thanks, that’s so cute!'"

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been putting in the work to help kids and their caregivers deal with the new normal of quarantining at home, sharing fun things like recipes from their movies and Disney family singalong nights on ABC. And now this sweet, simple song from Olaf.