If there's one shoe that screams summer, it's the flip flop. So if you're looking to stock up on this warm weather staple, remember that Old Navy's $1 flip flop sale is almost here. Now's the time to get a bunch of these colorful, collectible shoes for the whole family.

On Saturday, June 15, Old Navy’s $1 Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale will take place both online and in-store for one day only. The deal applies just to solid color flip flops, but there are plenty of bright and summery shades available. Those who shop in-store will be able to purchase up to 10 pairs per transaction, whereas online shoppers will be permitted to purchase 5 pairs each. If you need to stock up on other clothes, Old Navy is offering a free flip flop with a $24+ purchase before noon local time, both in-store and online.

For an exciting twist to this year's event, Old Navy customers are invited to find the golden flip flop for a chance to win the top $24,000 prize. On June 15, these special golden flip flops will be hidden around every single Old Navy store, as well as the company's website. After finding the 24K flip flop, customers are invited to enter the sweepstakes for a shot a winning the $24,000 grand prize. In addition, those who find the golden flip flop will also receive a a 24% off code (online) or $24 coupon (in-stores).

Old Navy on YouTube

If you're serious about finding the golden flip flop at your store or online, there are a few tips to keep in mind. First, don't think about finding this special prize among all the flip-flops that are on sale. The golden flip flop is more of a trophy than an actual, wearable shoe, according to Old Navy. It will be hidden somewhere at eye level throughout the store, and customers will not have to dig though bins or folded products to find them. Just keep your eyes open and look throughout the entire Old Navy store on June 15. For online shoppers, a limited number of golden flip flops will be hidden on Oldnavy.com the same day. It will be somewhere on the website other than the flip flop sale page, although similar summery styles might be a good place to look for it. If you're super curious, then check out the official rules for details.

Since its inception in 2005, the Old Navy $1 flip flop sale has become one of the most anticipated summer kick-off sales around. It's a popular, iconic event. To spread the same enthusiasm into the winter months, Old Navy also hosts a $1 Dolla Holla Cozy Sock Sale around the holidays. For the upcoming warm weather, however, there's nothing like springing for a fresh pair of these colorful and fun flip flops. Honestly, how often can you buy a pair of shoes that cost less than an average cup of coffee? The Old Navy $1 flip flop sale, with this year's golden flip flop prize, might be the store's best sale yet.