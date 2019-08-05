How does the saying go? Another day, another dollar? Well, I'm petitioning to change it to another day, another Old Navy sale, because the retailer is discounting their clothes once again. This time, they're marking down clothes for shoppers five and under with Old Navy's baby and toddler sale, and the savings are definitely worth checking out.

All of Old Navy's baby and toddler clothes are up to 60 percent off for the duration of the sale, with everything from dresses to shoes marked down. Whether you're hoping to do some back-to-school shopping, grab a few things to carry the kids through the end of summer, or stock up on some warmer clothes for those impending cool months, the retailer has you covered at a price you'll love. The best part of the sale is how many items are less than $10. Not everything is that cheap (jeans and jackets are closer to the $20 mark based on what I've seen), but there's enough to make you want to take advantage.

The sale runs through August 11, and you can head to your local Old Navy or the brand's site to check out the full list of discounted items, but first read on here for a taste of what the sale has to offer. New clothes are just a click away.

1. Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress for Toddler Girls Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress for Toddler Girls Old Navy | $15 $8 SEE ON OLD NAVY Your toddler can coast through the rest of summer in this printed dress, as it's made of 100 percent cotton so she'll definitely be comfortable. It comes in seven different patterns, and it's machine washable and dryer friendly. Think of how cute it would be as a first day of school look.

2. Graphic Sleeveless Bodysuit for Baby Graphic Sleeveless Bodysuit for Baby Old Navy | $10 $3 SEE ON OLD NAVY This graphic bodysuit will keep your little dude feeling and looking chill. Plus, the snap closure makes it easy peasy to take on and off, so diaper changes will be simple. And the sleeveless design is a nice plus for babies who sweat a lot.

3. Built-In Flex Chino Shorts for Toddler Boys Built-In Flex Chino Shorts for Toddler Boys Old Navy | $15 $10 SEE ON OLD NAVY Khaki shorts for $10 are a good deal no matter how old you are, and these toddler versions are great because they're actually made of a soft cotton. The interior adjustable waistband and elasticized back waist will allow your kiddo to wear them through that growth spurt, and the button closure will make him feel like a big boy. Available in four colors.

4. Printed Bodysuit 3-Pack for Baby Printed Bodysuit 3-Pack for Baby Old Navy | $30 $15 SEE ON OLD NAVY At 50 percent off, this three-pack comes down to $5 per bodysuit, which is definitely a deal you'll want to jump on. The long-sleeve design will carry your little one through fall, and the patterns will make them look extra cute. It's an online exclusive, so be sure to order it ASAP.

5. Thermal-Knit Long-Sleeve Tee for Toddler Boys Thermal-Knit Long-Sleeve Tee for Toddler Boys Old Navy | $11 $6 SEE ON OLD NAVY This thermal tee is another great buy to prepare your kiddo for the colder months. The sleeves are set in for extra warmth, and it's made with a tag-free label and pieced trim on the neckline to keep it extra comfortable. You can wash and dry it in the machine, too.

6. Graphic Pocket Tank & Dolphin-Hem Shorts Set for Baby Graphic Pocket Tank & Dolphin-Hem Shorts Set for Baby Old Navy | $23 $9 SEE ON OLD NAVY This short and tank set for babies is a precious end of summer look. The ruffle straps and pocket detail elevate the look, and the elastic band on the shorts will keep your little one comfortable as they grow. Psst: it's an online exclusive, so don't head to stores for this one.

7. Printed Crew-Neck Tee for Toddler Girls Printed Crew-Neck Tee for Toddler Girls Old Navy | $11 $6 SEE ON OLD NAVY This jersey shirt comes in 17 patterns, so you'll definitely be able to find one that your toddler will like. It's tag-free for extra comfort, with a rib-knit crewneck as well. Plus, it won't shrink in the dryer.

8. Pull-On Skinny Jeans for Baby Pull-On Skinny Jeans for Baby Old Navy | $20 $8 SEE ON OLD NAVY Your baby might be too cold in just a bodysuit once the chilly months hit, which is why these baby jeans are perfect for them. They're real denim, so your baby will definitely be warm. But thanks to an elasticized waistband and faux fly, they'll look like the real thing without making your little one uncomfortable.

9. Patterned Button-Front Tiered-Hem Sundress for Toddler Girls Printed Swing Dress for Toddler Girls Old Navy | $17 $8 SEE ON OLD NAVY This swing dress is a great transition dress for fall, as the light fabric will keep her cool but the sleeves provide warmth. The nape features an adorable keyhole cutout, and the rounded neckline make it look mature. Make sure you line dry it, though.