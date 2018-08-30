I don't know about you, but personally I find it almost physically painful to walk into an Old Navy and buy something for full price, because I know that sooner or later, whatever I purchase is gonna get marked down big-time during one of their amazing sales. Old Navy is a store that everybody relies on to come through with major markdowns from time to time, and one of those times is Labor Day. So what are the best deals at Old Navy's Labor Day 2018 sale?

This is a good one: From Thursday, August 30, until Monday, September 3, Old Navy is taking 50 percent off jeans, tees, dresses and sweatshirts for babies, kids, women, and men. The discount applies to clothes both in stores and online, and no code is necessary. And since so many of the styles at Old Navy are already super reasonable, that means prices are so low it would be ridiculous not to take advantage of them — as in, clothes for babies and kids starting at $3. How often can you buy your child a tee shirt of a pair of leggings for the same price as a large iced coffee?

Old Navy isn't the only retailer having a huge sale this weekend, naturally, but they do offer some of the most impressive savings. The options here are only the beginning!

1 Bike Shorts Mid-Length Bike Shorts for Girls $3 Old Navy Perfect for playdates at the park, the more bike shorts in your kid's drawer, the better. That's why you should definitely snap up this super cute pair in a sunglasses print for a mere three bucks (also available in a light heather gray with tiny dots for the same price). These are on clearance marked down from $9, so there are only a few sizes left! Buy Now

3 Unicorn Leggings Printed Leggings for Toddler Girls $4 Old Navy Most kids would live in leggings given the chance, especially when they're covered in a whimsical unicorn print like this one (several different floral prints are also available, as well as solid color leggings with embellished knees). Discounted from $10, these come in sizes from 12 months to 5T. Buy Now

4 Baseball Tee Raglan-Sleeve Baseball Tee for Toddler Boys $4 Old Navy Originally $10, this classic shirt comes in a variety of color combinations (so no matter what color your kid is insisting on wearing every day right now, you should be covered). Sizes 12 months to 5T. Buy Now

8 Sleeveless Dress Sleeveless Georgette Swing Dress for Women $15 Old Navy Summer might be ending, but the hot weather is still hanging on. Make the best of the sultry temps with this light, airy dress (originally $35!). Also available in navy floral and solid black. Buy Now

11 Built-In Flex Jeans Straight Built-In Flex Jeans for Men $20 Old Navy These best-selling jeans usually sell for $40, and it's easy to see why dudes dig them: Made from denim with a slight stretch, they have a slightly low waistline and relaxed (but not baggy) fit. Four different washes available. Buy Now