Old Navy's Labor Day 2018 Sale Is So Good, Some Things Are Practically Free
I don't know about you, but personally I find it almost physically painful to walk into an Old Navy and buy something for full price, because I know that sooner or later, whatever I purchase is gonna get marked down big-time during one of their amazing sales. Old Navy is a store that everybody relies on to come through with major markdowns from time to time, and one of those times is Labor Day. So what are the best deals at Old Navy's Labor Day 2018 sale?
This is a good one: From Thursday, August 30, until Monday, September 3, Old Navy is taking 50 percent off jeans, tees, dresses and sweatshirts for babies, kids, women, and men. The discount applies to clothes both in stores and online, and no code is necessary. And since so many of the styles at Old Navy are already super reasonable, that means prices are so low it would be ridiculous not to take advantage of them — as in, clothes for babies and kids starting at $3. How often can you buy your child a tee shirt of a pair of leggings for the same price as a large iced coffee?
Old Navy isn't the only retailer having a huge sale this weekend, naturally, but they do offer some of the most impressive savings. The options here are only the beginning!
1Bike Shorts
Mid-Length Bike Shorts for Girls
$3
Perfect for playdates at the park, the more bike shorts in your kid's drawer, the better. That's why you should definitely snap up this super cute pair in a sunglasses print for a mere three bucks (also available in a light heather gray with tiny dots for the same price). These are on clearance marked down from $9, so there are only a few sizes left!
2A-Line Tee
A-Line Soft-Washed Swing Tee for Girls
$3
The A-line cut of this tee gives it a little extra movement and freedom, and it comes in two other fun prints, too (though, once again, sizes are running out fast on these clearance items).
3Unicorn Leggings
Printed Leggings for Toddler Girls
$4
Most kids would live in leggings given the chance, especially when they're covered in a whimsical unicorn print like this one (several different floral prints are also available, as well as solid color leggings with embellished knees). Discounted from $10, these come in sizes from 12 months to 5T.
4Baseball Tee
Raglan-Sleeve Baseball Tee for Toddler Boys
$4
Originally $10, this classic shirt comes in a variety of color combinations (so no matter what color your kid is insisting on wearing every day right now, you should be covered). Sizes 12 months to 5T.
5Solid V-Neck Tee
EveryWear V-Neck Tee for Women
$6
You can never have too many v-neck tees, and this one gets bonus points for its relaxed fit and not-too-long, not-too-short length. Originally $13, this also comes in white, navy, and green.
6Striped V-Neck Tee
Striped Slub-Knit V-Neck Tee for Men
$6
Speaking of v-neck tees, they're just as indispensable for guys, too. And now that this striped version is marked down from $15, it's the perfect time to add one to his collection.
7Terry Sweatshirt
Relaxed French Terry Sweatshirt for Women
$12
Not stiff or bulky like some sweatshirts, this is made of soft-washed, lightweight French-terry fleece and also comes in gray, olive, blue, and black. (Regularly priced at $25.)
8Sleeveless Dress
Sleeveless Georgette Swing Dress for Women
$15
Summer might be ending, but the hot weather is still hanging on. Make the best of the sultry temps with this light, airy dress (originally $35!). Also available in navy floral and solid black.
9Curvy Skinny Jeans
Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jeans for Women
$15
Um, jeans for $15? That's definitely not something you see every day. These come in four different washes (plus black), with sizes ranging from 00 to 20 (regular, tall, and petite). Marked down from $30!
10Pop-Color Skinny Jeans
Mid-Rise Rockstar 24/7 Pop-Color Super Skinny Jeans for Women
$20
When jeans are this affordable, it's the perfect time to experiment with colored denim. Originally $40, this pretty mauve pair might not go with every top in your wardrobe, but they're a fun way to switch things up. Sizes 0 to 20 available.
11Built-In Flex Jeans
Straight Built-In Flex Jeans for Men
$20
These best-selling jeans usually sell for $40, and it's easy to see why dudes dig them: Made from denim with a slight stretch, they have a slightly low waistline and relaxed (but not baggy) fit. Four different washes available.
12Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress
Waist-Defined Flutter-Sleeve Midi for Women
$23
With its ruffled cap sleeves and tiered, below-the-knee hem, this is the kind of dress you could wear to anything from the office to a casual wedding (and how often do you find a dress like that for a price like this?). Reduced from $45.