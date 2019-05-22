Are you ready to be clad in your best red, white, and blue gear for the first official holiday of the summer season? Memorial Day is upon us and one of the best one-stop-shop retailers around for families is gearing up for an incredible sale. This is not a drill: The Old Navy Memorial Day sale is one you're not going to want to miss.

Shoppers can score major deals on closeout winter gear like sweaters, pants, and jackets, as well as stock up on essentials for summertime. With discounts up to 50 percent off of original tagged prices on tees, tanks, shorts, and swimwear, you're going to want to run to Old Navy to shop for Memorial Day weekend.

The selection of women's apparel on sale for Memorial Day at Old Navy is HUGE. School is out and you deserve a reward for all of the months of hard work you put in shuffling kids back and forth to school day after day. Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to shop for yourself.

EveryWear Slub-Knit Tank for Women $15 $8 Old Navy This summer tank features a sunset motif that is guaranteed to give you all the summer vibes. At just $7.50 each, you can also pick up a cute cactus print or blue palm tree design as well. See on Old Navy

If you haven't had a chance yet to snag a bathing suit for summer, Old Navy has select styles on sale starting at just $10. I recently bought a fabulous swimsuit at Old Navy and was kicking myself for not waiting until they went on sale. Except now, I can go back and buy one in another color for just $10, which makes me super ecstatic.

Triangle Swim Top For Women $20 $10 Old Navy Swimwear is marked 50% off during the Old Navy Memorial Day sale, so you can grab mix and match swim tops and bottoms like this ridiculously cute red, white, and blue striped one at a great price. See on Old Navy

Tees and tanks are essential for summertime, so you would be remiss to not scoop up a few during Old Navy's Memorial Day Sale when select styles are just $5 each. Plus, you can always layer with a sweater and wear these pieces all year long, meaning you get even more bang for your buck.

2019 Flag Graphic Tee for Men $5 Old Navy Guys can grab one of Old Navy's iconic flag tees for just $5 right now. They come in multiple colors and are just perfect for summer activities. Styles for women and kids are also available. See on Old Navy

And stylish shorts are also seeing huge discounts during this sale. All shorts for the family are 50 percent off, which means you can stock up on summertime staples for yourself without breaking the bank.

Mid-Rise Twill Pull-On Shorts for Women - 4-inch inseam $24 $12 Old Navy This adorable twill shorts are comfortable and stylish, making them ideal for just about any summertime activity. They're available in four different colors and at just $12 each, you can definitely grab several pairs while they're on sale. See on Old Navy

And did I mention that their shoes are also on sale? You already know that Old Navy is basically a flip-flop mecca (some as low as $2 during the Memorial Day sale, BTW), but have you ever checked out their huge selection of snazzy sandals? Their summer styles are unbelievably adorable and currently deeply discounted; prices on some of Old Navy's cute and comfortable sneakers and flats are also slashed completely in half.

Pop-Color Flip-Flops for Women $4 $2 Old Navy Old Navy's flip flops are a summer staple that just won't quit. These are the go-to flip flops that come in a variety of colors and are amazing for wearing just about anywhere this summer. See on Old Navy

This sale isn't just happening in stores. You can take advantage of most every deal Old Navy has to offer for its Memorial Day sale online, too. Don't worry if you don't want to wait for shipping, either; with many items, you can buy online and pick up in store so you can get them right away while still dodging the chaos of shopping in person and fighting what are sure to be massive crowds.

In addition to the significant discounts for Old Navy's Memorial Day Sale, the store is also offering Super Cash back through May 31. So, for every $25 you spend at Old Navy between now and May 31, you'll get a Super Cash voucher good for $10 worth of merchandise valid June 1-9. Simply return to the store or shop online during the June 1-9 window to redeem your Super Cash and save even more money on great styles for summer.