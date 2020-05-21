This Memorial Day might be missing the usual crowded beach hangs and neighborhood BBQs, but one thing's still the same — the unbeatable sales. Old Navy's Memorial Day sale is no exception, and you'll find so much more than flag tees (though, reliably, you'll find those too).

If your kids have outgrown every single article of clothing they wore last summer, don't stress. Old Navy is offering 50% off all shorts, tees, tanks, and swim for everyone in your family. Since they're already known for their reasonable prices, when you take a full 50% off their costs, it means you can stock up (like really, stock up) on summer staples for your crew without breaking the bank.

From maternity styles and plus-size bathing suits to comfy shorts for kids and soft t-shirts dads will live in, there's something for everyone. You can start your shopping now, too, because the sale runs from May 20 to May 29, giving you more than a week to grab your essentials (and, um, not necessarily essentials but one-of-a-kind items like a graphic tee featuring a unicorn wearing American flag sunglasses). Whether you need a stash of basics that you can layer all year or a one-time July 4th look for your little one, you'll find it at the Old Navy Memorial Day sale.

1. A Rashguard For Kids Printed Zip-Front Rashguard Swimsuit Old Navy | $23 $11 Available In Sizes 12-18M - 5T see on old navy Tye-die is having a major moment this summer, and this rashguard swimsuit is giving me rainbow sherbert vibes. It has built-in UPF 50 sun protection (but don't forget to still slather on the SPF) and it's also available in a pretty floral print.

2. Colorful Shorts Mid-Rise Distressed Pop-Color Jean Shorts Old Navy | $30 $15 Available In Sizes 0-18 see on old navy The classic jean short (aka jort) gets an unexpected twist with this peachy color. The 50-inch inseam is long enough to wear comfortably, and the rips give the soft color a little edge.

3. A Retro Tee Soft-Washed Embroidered-Graphic Tee Old Navy | $15 $8 Available In Sizes S-XL see on old navy Perfect for the dad who's nostalgic for mix tapes, this classic tee gets a little twist with the embroidered cassette tape peeking out of the pocket. The jersey knit is buttery and soft, plus the shirt is tag-free for a smooth, comfy fit. This is also available with an embroidered cactus or toucan.

4. Comfy Shorts French Terry Jogger Shorts For Kids Old Navy | $13 $6 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on old navy You won't hear any complaints when it comes time for your kiddo to pull these shorts on. They're as comfy as sweat pants while still being warm weather-friendly, plus they come in seven colors, which means you can buy the whole set for $42.

5. A Retro-Inspired One Piece Wrap-Front Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit Old Navy | $60 $30 Available In Sizes 1X-4X see on old navy Finally, a one-piece bathing suit that's not blah and won't break the bank. This retro-ish cheerful stripe brightens up any pool, and the underwire gives plenty of support. The adjustable straps can be criss-crossed or worn cami style.

6. A Funky Graphic Tee Graphic Split-Back Tee for Girls Old Navy | $17 $8 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on old navy There's nothing like a patriotic unicorn to really lighten the mood. The funky graphic tee gets some extra flair with a small split up the back. The same style is also available with a glittery heart or a melty, sparkly ice cream cone graphic.

7. A Maternity Bathing Top Maternity Floral-Print Halter Tankini Swim Top Old Navy | $37 $19 Available In XS-XXL see on old navy If you're pregnant in the scorching summer months, you're going to want to lounge in a cold body of water as much as possible. Bump-friendly swimwear doesn't have to be basic black (though this style is available in the classic shade). There's a matching high-waisted bottom available, or mix and match with something you already own.

8. A Trio Of Tanks Jersey Tank Top 3-Pack Old Navy | $25 $12 Available In Sizes 12-18M - 5T see on old navy Can your kiddo really ever have too many tanks? No, especially when they come to $4 a piece. These summery tanks are giving off major rocket ship popsicle vibes.

9. Classic Khakis Lived-In Straight Khaki Shorts Old Navy | $25 $12 Available In Sizes 28W-42W see on old navy These are the shorts they'll reach for again and again (so stock up while they're just $12). This style is available in six neutral colors, and they also come in big and tall sizes.