You know what Amazon Prime Day means: big time deals the likes of which we only see once a year. It’s an especially good time for parents to shop what with significant markdowns on kid essentials and baby gear. One big-ticket category that all new parents are watching: baby monitors. And with the Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor, you can't go wrong.

Typically $165.99, this technological marvel — with pan, tilt, and digital zoom features — the Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor is marked down to $142.56 during Prime Day 2020. If the discount isn't enough to make you buy with 1-click, consider this: this moderately priced monitor has nearly 41,000 reviews on Amazon and it has 4.5 stars.

Designed to be mobile, the unit is battery operated and can run for 10-hours on power-saving mode and 6 hours when the screen is on. Another plus? The Infant Optics Baby Monitor ensures no one can hack into the line and see your child. Both the video and audio are transmitted “via secure 2.4GHz channel with FHSS technology.” That means no data is shared through the internet, so you can keep an eye on your little one in peace.

Amazon reviews report that the range is quite good and that it has great night vision, a must for any weary parent. Another perk? This portable pocket size unit can also check a child’s room temperature via remote thermometer. For real. Say it with me: "Worth every penny!"

Yes, there are other baby monitors out there with even more bells and whistles or simple models that only have an audio component. Whatever you're looking for, it's likely that there's a decent Prime Day deal on the baby monitor you fancy.