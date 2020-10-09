Baby monitors with HD features can be a big-ticket item for caretakers of newborns, which is why it's exciting when these pieces of tech go on sale. If you're in the market for a monitor, then keep an eye out for Nanit's smart baby monitor Prime Day 2020 deals. There's some significant savings in play for your newest family member.

As a matter of fact, all of Nanit's HD smart baby monitor cameras will be on sale for 20% off their regular price during Amazon's 2-day Prime Day sale. As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day 2020 takes place on October 13 and 14. Each deal includes a Nanit Plus camera, a smart baby monitor that offers sleep tracking, two-way audio, temperature and humidity monitoring, as well as clear HD video of your child. (Those fuzzy black-and-white images from older monitor models are a thing of the past, so don't worry about your baby looking like an extra from The Exorcist.)

Plus each of these bundles has a 4.5 star rating over thousands of reviews. They may run a bit pricier than most baby monitors, but they're one of the most secure on the market. Read on to learn more about the specific deals on smart baby monitors from Nanit.

In addition to the Nanit Plus camera, this bundle also includes a mount to help securely fasten the camera to your wall.

This option with the floor stand allows you to position the camera against the wall or in a free-standing position.

Lastly, this decked out bundle includes the Breathing Wear Starter Pack. This allows you to monitor your baby's breaths per minute in real time, track breathing patterns, and receive an alert if the baby needs your attention.