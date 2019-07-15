There are so many different kinds of parents in the world. Target moms, Walmart dads, the list goes on. But for Prime Parents, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Prime Day is your Super Bowl, your chance to prove you are the ultimate online and discount shopper. Plus, Prime Day's baby gear deals are especially good this year, so new Prime Parents should definitely take advantage.

Whether you're pregnant or already had your little bundle of joy, I can almost guarantee there are baby items you need that Amazon can help you with. Sure, you got most of your must-haves at your baby shower, but there are definitely items from your registry people didn't buy, as well as things you most likely didn't know you needed. (Pro-tip: check out Romper's registry to see what you might be forgetting.) Look at Prime Day as your chance to get all the infant gear you need without breaking the bank.

Amazon has thousands of products that can make parenting easier, and there's no better time to take advantage of their seamless buying process than Prime Day. Check out some of the best deals on baby gear below, and hit up Romper's Prime Day Page for even more shopping inspo. Bonus: the event lasts 48 hours this year, so even if you forget something in your first round of shopping, there will still be time. Here's to you, Prime Parents.

1. Owlet Camera Owlet Camera Amazon | $149 $117 See on Amazon The Owlet Camera gets the "Amazon's Choice" seal of approval, which means the item is highly-rated, well-priced, and ready to ship. What more could you ask for, people? The camera syncs with your smartphone and the Owlet App, so you can see and hear your baby wherever you are, plus the two-way talk feature allows you to soothe or sing to your baby from any location: an event, your own bed, or out to dinner with friends (because who doesn't love to sing lullabies after a glass or two of wine?).

2. Evenflo Sibby Travel System Evenflo Sibby Travel System: Stroller, Carseat, and Ride-Along Board Amazon | $199 $159 See on Amazon Perfect for your growing family, the Evenflo Sibby Travel System includes a stroller, a carseat which snaps in and out, and a ride-along board so your older child can cruise behind the stroller while your baby rides inside. You'll love the jumbo storage basket underneath the stroller which is big enough to fit anything you may need: lunch boxes, diapers, spare clothes, rain boots, towels, the list goes on and on. The stroller is designed to be lightweight yet strong, and folds up small to fit easily in the trunk of any car.

3. Vtech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Vtech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Amazon | $35 $25 See on Amazon Welcome to our learning farm, we have lots to show you... if you have no idea what I'm talking about, you soon will, and you may or may not thank me. It's hard to believe when looking at your brand new baby that they'll be walking within a year or so, but it's true. The Sit-to-Stand learning walker gives babies something to hold onto and push along while they're getting their sea legs. The removable play panel plays songs and encourages fine motor skills, and it will likely still be a fave with your child long after they're walking unassisted.

4. Baby Bjorn Baby Carrier Baby Bjorn Original Baby Carrier Amazon | $79 $64 See on Amazon The Baby Bjorn carrier is one those products that just never seems to go on sale. I had resigned to buying one in a second-hand store, but magical things happen on Prime Day, and here it is, on sale, but not for long. Developed by a pediatrician to support babies' head, spine, legs, and hips, you can rest assured knowing that you and your baby will both be comfy. Act fast to snag this don't-miss deal.

5. 3 Sprouts Laundry Hamper 3 Sprouts Baby Laundry Hamper & Storage Basket Amazon | $25 $13 See on Amazon It's actually straight-up astounding how babies wear such tiny clothes yet create so. much. laundry. At least you'll have somewhere cute to store those 3 billion dirty onesies, bibs, and teeny socks that your baby goes through in a day. At almost 50 percent off, this one's a no-brainer. Plus, it folds flat when it's not in use (which is almost never) but hey, still a nice feature in theory.

6. Think King Mighty Buggy Hook Think King Mighty Buggy Hook Amazon | $20 $15 See on Amazon Ever wish you had a third hand? Now you do. This strange little contraption is a lifesaver for shopping with a stroller in tow. Loop the strap around the handle of the stroller, and you have a hook for hanging shopping bags, your purse, even your water bottle if it has a handle like BKR or Nalgene bottles do. Plus you get to feel very posh when telling friends about your new "buggy" hooks.

7. 8-Pack Baby Bibs Baby Bibs, 8-Pack Amazon | $30 $12 See on Amazon You can really never have enough bibs, especially when they're this cute and 100 percent cotton. The bandana-style bib is perfect for catching drool, and the sweet patterns will only serve to make an already cute outfit even cuter. Run, don't walk, because these are 60 percent off and almost gone.

8. Joovy Scooter X2 Double Stroller Joovy Scooter X2 Double Stroller Amazon | $280 $155 See on Amazon Parents of twins or two stroller-aged children, you're going to flip out (in a happy, I'm-saving-a-ton-of-money way). This double stroller is designed to fit through most standard doorways, and there are two cupholders and plenty of zipper pockets for stashing snacks, phones, and other essentials. Each stroller seat reclines separately because you know your kids aren't napping at the same time. Prime Day's 45 percent off deal means you have enough leftover to buy yourself something you've had your eye on.

9. Natemia Quality Wooden Baby Hair Brush Natemia Wooden Baby Hair Brush Amazon | $13 $9 See on Amazon Even infants (the ones with hair) need their strands brushed, and this soft bristled brush means you don't have to feel like a monster while doing so. Made from high-quality wood and soft, fine goat hair, the brush will last well until the toddler years and your baby may even like the soft feeling of the brush on their scalp.