In partnership with the nonprofit organization PFLAG, Oreo featured a heartwarming LGBTQ+ story in a beautiful short about different kinds of love. Romantic love, parental love... and how one can thrive if it's supported by the other. The 3-minute video was so moving that parents of LGBTQ+ kids took to Twitter to share their own stories about embracing their children for exactly who they are.

In honor of LGBTQ+ History Month, which takes place in October, Oreo shared a 3-minute short featuring a young lesbian couple, Jen and Amy, heading home for the weekend, uncertain whether one woman's father will support them or not.

In the moving short, which was shared on YouTube on Oct. 9, the women are embraced by the mother of the household and the extra family members as well. There are also cozy scenes of riding bikes along quiet roads, cuddling up on the sofa, the regular sort of things. The only issue being the one woman's father. He seems distant, particularly when one of the neighbors appears to glare at the young couple.

Until the end, when he paints his fence in rainbow colors to show his true support. "A loving world starts with a loving home," a message at the end of the short reads.

Grab the tissues and watch.

"The film highlights the true importance of family love, support, and affirmation," PFLAG, the country's oldest LGBTQ+ ally organization, and Oreo writes on their #ProudParent initiative website. The year-long initiative aims to "shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth."

On Twitter, Oreo encouraged LGBTQ+ families and allies to share their own #ProudParent stories. And for anyone who thinks this might be a marketing campaign masquerading as social justice, Oreo Rainbow Cookies are not for sale. According to the company, they are being given out for free to the first 10,000 people who "share a photo of what allyship means to you. Whatever it is, we want to see it!"

The stories shared were truly inspiring, like one parent who wrote, "I am an ally to my son who came out at 8th [grade] graduation. He expected tears, but I had nothing but the biggest hug for him. Being a teen is hard, being a gay teen may be harder, but my son is the epitome of strength & courage. I wear this proudly!"

Another proud parent wrote, "Allyship means supporting my brilliant, caring, kick-ass daughter, and making sure she knows that I will fight anyone, anywhere to ensure that she lives her fullest life!"

The #ProudParent campaign isn't the only way Oreo is celebrating the community. Oreo began a campaign on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, honoring all of the different types of pride flags that exist for transgender people, pansexual, lesbians, and bisexual. Who knew that Oreo wasn't just a delicious cookie, but also a brand willing to go that extra mile to support the LGBTQ+ community?