When it's midnight and your baby has already woken up four or five times since you put them down, you might find yourself wishing you had a sleep consultant on call 24/7 to help you through those endless nights. Thanks to the Owlet Dream Lab, you can now get a customized sleep plan to fit your baby's needs in the palm of your hand — just the kind of support you need when you don't think you can survive another exhausting evening.

Developed by sleep experts Jill Spivack and Jen Waldburger, Owlet Dream Lab is a personalized video sleep training program which gives parents of babies between the ages of 4-12 months the necessary tools for teaching them to sleep through the night... in as few as seven nights, the company claims. So if you're currently struggling through sleep training, signing up for the Owlet Dream Lab could mean you're approximately one week away from that elusive full night's rest.

Usually, the tricks of the trade taught by Spivack and Waldburger to their Los Angeles clientele come with a price tag that's far beyond the budgetary limits of everyday parents. But Dream Lab brings the pair's combined 40 years of experience to parents everywhere starting at $199 on the Owlet website. Considering that personalized services by sleep consultants generally run parents over $500, the under-$200 price of Dream Lab has the potential to bring more families the opportunity to access sleep-training help.

To start, you'll complete a digital assessment that provides important background information about you, your baby, and their current sleep habits. After finishing the assessment, you'll receive a comprehensive sleep report that details the main five reasons that your baby isn't getting enough sleep along with a sleep-training method to try.

You will also be provided with a detailed schedule to follow in order to help your baby learn to sleep through the night. This minute-by-minute, day-by-day breakdown gives you an exact formula for sleep that's tailored to your baby's individual needs, including everything you need to know to follow the sleep plan (such as bed times and nap times).

How-to videos (a full 45-minutes worth) make the instructions easier to follow (plus, you can refer back to them if you hit a snag during the process). Additionally, you'll get access to twice-weekly "Ask The Experts" sessions in case you need a bit of extra support.

If you're leery about trying this digital system for sleep training, you can rest easy knowing that Owlet offers a 6-week money-back guarantee. Customers who aren't satisfied with their baby's sleep after trying Dream Lab for six weeks can request a full refund. This gives parents who have already spent a significant amount of cash on failed sleep solutions the peace of mind to take the plunge and (hopefully) solve their baby's bedtime problems. Because, let's face it: When it comes to sleep training, parents need all the help they can get.