Despite the fact that Disney's Frozen 2 doesn't hit theaters until November 22nd, Party City wants fans of the hit film to celebrate early. Enter the Frozen 2 Halloween costume collection, which also gives you a sneak peak at outfits from the sequel. And with costumes for adults, too, you can make trick-or-treating a family affair.

I love the fact that this collection gives you two costume options from Frozen 2 for both Anna and Elsa (Acts 1 and 2, respectively), not to mention updated looks for Kristoff, Sven and Olaf. Want to get your family dog ready for Halloween, too? The Olaf dog costume is absolutely hysterical (whether your dog will agree remains to be seen).

In Frozen 2, the newest adventures of Anna and Elsa pick up three years after the events of the original story. While not much else is known about the plot thus far, we do know that Anna, Elsa and friends must head out on dangerous quest into the past involving a magical forest, according to Digital Spy. And, perhaps what I'm most excited about: Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff, will be singing this time around.

So, if you and your child loved Frozen and already have November 22nd marked on your calendar, I'm pretty sure Party City has you covered with Halloween costumes this year. See below for some highlights from their collection. Happy shopping!

1. Elsa Frozen 2 (Act 1) costume Child Act 1 Elsa Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 See on Party City Bring Elsa's magical powers to life in this costume from Act 1 of Frozen 2. Like Elsa's outfit in the movie, this costume features a long sleeve purple high-low dress with faux button details on the bodice and a faux skirt inset with crystal screen printing. Your little one will shine and sparkle like Elsa with the attached decorative faux belt and gemstone detail.

2. Anna Frozen 2 (Act 1) costume Child Act 1 Anna Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 See on Party City I love Anna's dress from Act 1 of Frozen 2. This costume features a cream high-low long sleeve gown with a scalloped neckline and a matching woven jacket. Like Anna's dress in the movie, this costume has gold and purple details and includes a tulle petticoat underskirt for fullness.

3. Elsa Frozen 2 (Act 2) costume Child Act 2 Elsa Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 See on Party City An updated version of her dress in the first film, this dress from Act 2 of Frozen 2 features a long sleeve blue dress with two sheer mesh back panels and decorative velvet detailing on the shoulders. With a printed waist sash and a faux crystal trim at the hem of the dress, this costume will definitely spark your child's imagination.

4. Anna Frozen 2 (Act 2) costume Child Act 2 Anna Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 See on Party City Another updated version of the cape and dress that Anna wore in the first film, this costume features a black long sleeve dress with gold details and an attached brown belt. The purple cape has arm holes so your child can easily grab candy along her trick-or-treating route.

5. Adult Kristoff Frozen 2 costume Adult Kristoff Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 See on Party City Dads will be the spitting image of Kristoff in this costume (well, at least they hope so)! Featuring a brown jumpsuit with a knee-length tunic overlay trimmed with faux fur, the look is finished with a detachable sash belt and foam-backed boot covers.

6. Adult Anna Frozen 2 costume Adult Act 1 Anna Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 See on Party City Party City has moms covered, too. This Anna costume for adults features a high-low long sleeve gown in cream with a scalloped neckline and a matching woven jacket. Like Anna's dress in the Frozen 2 movie, the gold and purple details printed on the dress are so lovely, and it includes a tulle petticoat underskirt.

7. Adult Elsa Frozen 2 costume Adult Act 1 Elsa Costume - Frozen 2 Party City | $50 Turn into Elsa in this costume from Frozen 2, which features a long sleeve purple high-low dress with faux button details on the bodice, a faux skirt inset with crystal screen printing and attached decorative faux belt and gemstone detail.

8. Sven Antler and Nose Kit Sven Antler Headband and Nose Accessory Kit - Frozen 2 Party City | $7 See on Party City Don't forget about Sven! This kit includes a headband with folded over ears and fur, and a molded rubber nose with breathing holes. Add a brown shirt and you've got an easy Frozen DIY costume.