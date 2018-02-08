Not for the first time, former Big Brother houseguest Paul Abrahamian made a surprise appearance on the show to the surprise and delight of most fans. In fact, when Paul appeared on Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday night, it wasn't just to pop out and give some advice to the new houseguests, but instead it was to perform an actual song and dance. On stage. And it can't be rewatched enough.

If this was any other season of Big Brother, you might expect the two time runner-up to pop up at some point or even to be permitted to compete yet again (maybe third time's a charm?), but for Celebrity Big Brother, no one really expected Paul to make an appearance, let alone return for a musical number. He popped out during the very first Head of Household competition along with Season 19 winner Rachel Reilly and even his fellow Season 19 houseguests Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were in attendance for a blink and you'll miss it shot.

As some Big Brother fans weren't exactly rooting for Paul during his second season on the show, it's safe to say that some are relieved that his performance on the Celebrity Big Brother premiere was a one time thing, but even if you're not all about "friendship," it was still entertaining to watch.

More to come...