People Are Praising Millie Bobby Brown For Dressing Her Age At The Emmys & It's Uncalled For

Millie Bobby Brown may be 14 years old, but she's already a fashion icon. The Stranger Things star constantly shows up to red carpets looking her absolute best, whether she's in a pink gown, a black dress, or a denim jacket. And her look at the 2018 Emmy Awards was no exception. But, while people are loving her look this year, the fact that people are praising Millie Bobby Brown for "dressing her age" at the Emmy Awards is pretty uncalled for and problematic.

While cultural norms may try to dictate how the world should do certain things, it's important to remember that there is no specific way that a 14-year-old should look or dress, especially an actress such as Brown.

Brown is one of those celebrities who is easy to love. From her awesome personality (which she often displays on red carpets) to her starring role in Stranger Things as the character, Eleven. And it’s especially hard not to love her red carpet looks that she has worn over the past few years, as detailed by Us Weekly, which show how much fun she has dressing up for these events.

Brown's look at the 2018 Emmy Awards was no exception to this — the actress looked radiant in her off-the-shoulder pink floral dress with a full skirt.

But instead of adding her to the ranks of the "Best Dressed" looks of the evening, some Twitter users at home were quick to make comments about how Brown got to look like "a kid" and how the dress made her look "her age."

The fact of the matter is, Brown has every right to wear whatever she wants and strangers on the internet have zero right to judge her Emmys look, or any red carpet look; she's a teenager just figuring out her own style.

This problem doesn't exist on the red carpet with celeb teens like Brown. Students and their parents often find problems with high school dress codes, because many of these rules only apply to what girls should and should not wear, and such policies can take away ownership of their bodies, as explained by USA Today. Not to mention, when people praise young girls for "looking their age," there is also a hint of sexualization and low-key shaming that needs to be addressed. Let young girls be young girls, free of any preconceived notions about how to dress because some people seem to think a certain dress will make them look older than they are. As Mic reminded, "It is never, and will never be, the fault of these stars for looking older to some people."

Part of being a teenager is playing around with your look, pushing boundaries, and discovering what makes you feel comfortable — and Brown has every right to do just that with every single outfit she wears.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of focusing on and talking about Brown's dress, people should be talking about her accomplishments. This year, Brown was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role on Stranger Things, according to People — and this is the second year that she has been nominated. If she wins the award, she will make history and be tied with the youngest person to ever win an Emmy, according to Business Insider. It is a huge accomplishment alone just to be nominated and people need to be praising her more for this.

This isn't the first time Brown's age has been mentioned with her red carpet look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Season 2 of Stranger Things premiered last October, some people claimed that Brown looked very mature in her black pleather shirt, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. Just a few months later, people were making those same claims when Brown wore a gorgeous backless black dress to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January. The most common comment about these looks? "Let her dress like the teenager that she is." How does one know who made her wear that dress? How do people on the internet know she didn't that dress out herself?

At the same time Brown has been praised for wearing "age-appropriate" converse sneakers on the red carpet, according to Business Insider, or "looking like a princess" when she wears gowns with a fuller skirt, according to Harper's Bazaar.

It's mixed messages like these that send teenagers the wrong message — it tells them that no matter what they accomplish, or attempt to wear, it will never be "enough." It tells them that what they choose to wear will never be good enough or appropriate enough. And that has got to stop.