People Think Jill Duggar's Son Israel Just Revealed That She's Pregnant

In Duggar world, speculating that someone may be expecting another baby is, uh, not the most far-fetched thing imaginable. In a video uploaded to YouTube on May 2, Jill Duggar's son Israel may have just revealed that she's pregnant again, and TBH, evidence that he was telling the truth is really starting to stack up.

Aside from the fact that Jill comes from a family that is literally world famous for their extra large broods (and welcoming a third baby wouldn't be too out of the norm to begin with) there are many elements to this video that may be subtle hints. In Touch Weekly reported that the video is of Israel and Sam Dillard trying pickles for the first time. Towards the end, Israel says something that sounds like: "They're saying we're going to have another baby." The first part is a little hard to discern, but the last words, "We're going to have another baby," are crystal clear. Jill says: "Another baby? What?" before the camera shuts off.

It's questionable why Jill would post the video if she didn't want people to speculate that Israel may have been dropping a hint, and the whole pickle-eating thing may not be an accident, either. In a 2016 episode of Counting On, Jessa explained why the family loves pickles: "I think it probably started that when my mom is pregnant she craves pickles, that is the one thing. Every time we see her eating pickles we say 'Are you pregnant?'"

Interesting.

Dillard Family Official on YouTube

The video comes just two months after fans believed Jill posted the first clue to her Facebook page. In a Feb. 26 post, Jill congratulated Joy-Anna on her pregnancy... but one line in particular stood out. "Congratulations Austin and Joy on the birth of little (big) Gideon Martyn," she wrote. "Y’all are already a great parenting team! 1 cousin arrived for 2018... at least 3 more to come!"

Of course, the "3 more to come" is what's interesting, because only Jinger and Kendra have confirmed pregnancies at the moment. That means someone is expecting twins, or Jill knew about another baby as well. The timing would also make sense: Jill could have been newly pregnant at the time, and, the slip could have been Freudian or an intentional first hint. Fit Pregnancy reported that moms often want to wait until at least 12 weeks to announce their pregnancies, as rates of miscarriage are far less at that point. (Ironically, the article also opened by referencing people's surprise at how early Jill Dillard herself announced her first pregnancy with Israel).

However, in 2014, Jill told Page Six that she intentionally announced her pregnancy early, adding even more speculation to the whole ordeal:

Understanding that the majority of miscarriages happen within the first trimester, and believing that every life is precious no matter how young, we decided to share our joyful news as soon as we could.

In addition to loving being a mom, Jill Duggar is also a licensed midwife. Recently, she even started her own company, which was a big step for someone coming from a family who doesn't approve of women doing work outside the home.

The new job may have been related to the family recently ending their relationship with TLC, which employed Jill's entire family for the past 10 years. The New York Daily News reported that it was because of Derick Dillard's "transphobic" comments about Jazz Jennings, who also has a show on the network. Dillard has not responded to Romper's request for comment.

As the family now has two (and maybe three) children to support, it would make sense that Jill decided to capitalize on her interests and expertise. Only time will tell if the Dillards are counting on another baby.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.