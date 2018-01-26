People Think That Paparazzi Video Proves Kylie Jenner Already Gave Birth & This Is Getting Out Of Control

So here is what we know for sure about Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy: nothing. Zip, zilch, zero, nada. There's loads of speculations, of course. Sources have been telling media sources for the past five months that the youngest member of the KarJenner family is expecting her first child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Nobody in the entire family has confirmed or denied the pregnancy, which has left fans desperate for any information at all. Even shaky, grainy videos seem to suffice. And now, people think this paparazzi video proves Kylie Jenner already gave birth, and it's looking like a serious stretch to me.

TMZ shared a video and some photos on Wednesday of the Lip Kit designer walking through a Hidden Hills construction site, alongside her best friend Jordyn Woods and mom Kris Jenner. She's dressed in baggy black track pants and a sweatshirt, and seems (if you look really closely) to be moving a little slowly. Like someone who just gave birth, perhaps? Someone who is super exhausted from giving birth, either to her own child or, as so many KarJenner conspiracy theorists seem to believe, her sister's baby?

Yep, that's right, one of the most enduring theories about Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy is that she was her sister Kim Kardashian-West's surrogate — and people really think that video confirms it, despite Kim having shut it down last week after Chicago West was born.

Kim posted a blog on her personal website last week about her decision to hire a gestational carrier outside her family:

Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term.

Since we implanted my fertilised egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.

And yet, fans are still focused on this theory that Kylie was her surrogate. In fact, the rumor mill cranked up into overdrive when reports surfaced on social media that the Life of Kylie star had gone into labor and been admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital last Friday.

Then along comes baby Chicago West on Monday... and now this photo of Kylie has surfaced. Fans are pretty convinced that she's had her baby, despite reports that Kylie is due in February or March.

So here is what I got out of this baby bump photo: Kylie is wearing almost the same outfit I'm wearing right now. Baggy sweat pants and a loose-fitting top. Now I can guarantee that I'm not pregnant, but I definitely look at least five months gone in this get-up, because that's just the way it is with sweats.

I'm not saying that she isn't pregnant, of course. Just like almost everyone else on the planet, I won't know anything for sure until Kylie herself confirms the news. I'm just saying this photo and video combination don't prove anything.

As for the possibility that Kylie was her sister's surrogate, Kim has already addressed that rumor. Why would she bother lying about something like that, especially if the rumor was true and her sister had carried her baby for her?

Maybe Kylie just wants a little privacy. She's been in the spotlight her entire life, and in the last few years has become a whole reality show until herself. Literally.

There have been reports that she is looking for a secluded home, and plans to stay out of the public eye after she has her baby. If that's true, she's going to have a time of it. People love them some Kylie, and don't seem to be in any rush to let her edge away gracefully.

Maybe everyone could just give her a minute.