The Kardashian family is expanding all of the time, and the new generation of Kardashian kids is cuter than ever. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian all have kids pretty close in age, meaning they're built-in best friends. Khloé reminded fans of this sweet fact on Sunday when she shared an Instagram story of True Thompson playing with her cousins. Spoiler alert: There's a good chance the sweet playdate will melt your heart.

Khloé, 35, posted videos on her Instagram Story of niece North West carrying a large Louis Vuitton bag full of what appears to be dolls. She can be seen giving one doll to little sister Chicago and younger cousin True, both of whom appear thrilled with the gift. The girls then run off in their separate directions, with True — sporting an adorable blue dress with a tulle skirt — gesturing for North to come back.

Khloé didn't provide any details about the video, but the sweetness pretty much speaks for itself. It's clear the younger Kardashians already have an unbreakable bond, not unlike that of their parents. May I suggest E! run a spin-off series based entirely on these adorable cousins? 'Cause I would totally watch that — just sayin'.

The mom later shared a group photo, confirming the gang got together to celebrate their grandma's (aka MJ) 85th birthday. The family photo shows Khloé, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kendall Jenner, Kim, North, Kourtney, and Reign and Penelope Disick surrounding the birthday girl and her beautiful cake.

It's been a family-filled weekend for True, it seems. On Friday, dad Tristan Thompson shared a photo of himself and his daughter spending some quality time together at what looks like a baby class. He joked that he and the 1-year-old are "twins" and it's pretty hard to deny the resemblance. In the photo, True is seen sitting between her dad's legs with a ball beneath her foot.

Tristan isn't the only one who thinks he and True look a lot alike. A fan recently shared a side-by-side of True and Tristan, writing, "I know Khloe [Kardashian] hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him." The post prompted a response from Khloe, who was adamant that she's harboring no ill will toward her ex, despite the cheating scandal that ended their relationship.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" Khloe replied. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!!"

Khloé's comment comes not long after Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired the aftermath of the demise of her relationship with Thompson. The show captured Khloé learning that her boyfriend allegedly cheated on her with Kylie's then best friend Jordyn Woods, which — as you might expect — she didn't take well. It appears she's come a long way since then, however. Case in point: She and Tristan came together to celebrate their daughter's 1st birthday in April. Now that is growth.

Khloé has always been open about sharing her journey into motherhood with fans, often giving them glimpses at True. I, for one, love watching her learn and grow and can't get enough of these sweet moments with the family. Hopefully, there are many more to come.