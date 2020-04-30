As Mother's Day approaches, I can tell you there's one thing all moms love: When someone else cooks for them. And with Pixar's new cooking channel, kids can actually make food they recognize from some of their favorite movies. Like Forky helping them to make a delicious pizza à la Pizza Planet from the Toy Story series, for instance. Or basically anything from Disney/Pixar's Ratatouille, which deserves a rewatch so kids can get excited about cooking before they dive in to their new recipes.

Parents who are at home with their kids pretty much 24/7 these days might be looking for inventive new ways to keep them busy, and cooking with the kids pretty much ticks all the boxes. They learn a new skill and you all get to eat. Family cooking sessions are going to be even more fun with Pixar's cooking channel on YouTube called "Cooking With Pixar," where beloved characters share recipes inspired by films, both short and feature length.

Bao, the little dumpling from the animated short that's now on Disney+, teaches kids how to make bao in the first episode. And what's more, there's even a sweet little sketching instruction at the outset of the video for kids to see how to draw Bao while making bao.

Other episodes include the two brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward to bake a birthday cake and of course, a pepperoni pizza with bell peppers made by Forky from Toy Story 4.

The recipes are easy and the videos are short enough to keep even the most distracted kids engaged for a few minutes. That being said, there are no ingredient sizes included in the videos, so you and your kids might just have to wing it, which could make things even more fun.

While the recipe for "Remy's Ratatouille with Poached Eggs" is on Disney Family and not Pixar's cooking channel, it's actually worth a watch on its own. Particularly because the dish looks amazing and includes ingredient sizes, full instructions, and cheerful French music.

Disney has been sharing lots of recipes to keep everyone eating themed treats while theme parks are closed, like its famous churros and Dole whip, for instance. So you and your kids certainly won't struggle to come up with family-friendly recipes if Disney/Pixar has any say in the matter. And when Mother's Day rolls around, at least you know your kids will have some video instruction to make you a delicious meal.