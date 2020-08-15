From toys inspired by Back to the Future to Ghostbusters to Scooby-Doo, nobody does nostalgia quite like Playmobil — and now, in plenty of time for Halloween, they're rolling out six new Scooby-Doo-themed sets, including Playmobil's Scooby-Doo! Adventure in the Mystery Mansion playset. That's right, now you (er, we mean your kids) can play with the mansion featured in the opening of every Scooby-Doo episode.

Appropriate for ages five and up, like all Playmobil sets, this haunted house is chock full of fun surprises. There’s a trap door, dangling chandelier, trick staircase, and more than one secret hideout for Scoobs and the gang to investigate the case.

If that's not spooky enough for you, there's even a light-up coffin that can illuminate ghost cards, and if you download the Playmobil app, you can project holograms onto the mansion’s ground floor. And what would a ghostly abode be without sound effects? This Mystery Mansion has those too. Your kids will be squealing "Ruh-roh!" when they hear the creepy noises coming from that coffin! Will the gang be able to find the included vampire figurine? Jeepers! The only way to find out is to snag this toy.

You might also want to snag one of the other episode-inspired sets in this series, which include the Dinner with Shaggy set, Adventure in the Witches Cauldron, and Adventure in the Wild West, to name a few.

Zoinks! That sounds like hours of fun. Just imagine the hijinks your gang could get up to in this Egyptian temple with secret side doors (Velma comes disguised as the "ghost of Cleopatra" for this one!). And of course, where would this team of sleuths be without their Mystery Machine?

If only you could actually shrink yourself down and climb in. Seriously though, this series of toys is ideal for bonding with your kids, who sadly missed out on the era of Saturday morning cartoons. These Playmobil toys can help you fill them in on what they missed.