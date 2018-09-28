After a summer in the sun, my skin could definitely use some TLC — and even though we're only few weeks into fall, I'm already feeling the negative effects of the drier air. So when I heard that the popular Australian Sand & Sky face masks are headed to Sephora, I was all about getting my hands on some. After all, there's a reason these pink clay masks have a serious cult following among beauty bloggers.

Starting on October 1, the Australian botanical, cruelty-free skincare line made famous by its Australian Pink Clay Mask will be available at Sephora, and given the extreme popularity of its initial batch, be prepared for it to sell out fast. Because, if you haven't noticed, between the huge variety of sheet masks and charcoal masks and multitasking overnight masks out there, it's safe to say that masks are having a major moment. In fact, maybe you're already a Sand & Sky fan. But if you haven't tried it yet, here's what all the fuss is about.

All Sand & Sky products are 100 percent sourced from (and made in) Australia, a continent boasting some of the rarest, most effective active ingredients in the world. Take, for example, the Western Australian Pink Clay, a key ingredient in the Sand & Sky Porefining Face Mask ($49, Sand & Sky). Australian Pink Clay is one of the purest clays on the planet and detoxifies skin without stripping it of its moisture (like charcoal clay can).

The Porefining Face Mask, which comes in an adorable pink jar and includes a soft application brush, also features Kadadu Plum — containing the highest concentration of Vitamin C of any botanical — and organic Mangosteen, an Australian fruit that brightens skin and protects against environmental pollutants.

In all likelihood, this millennial pink beauty product has already made its way into your Instagram feed, and that's because beauty bloggers can't stop gushing about it. Fiona Seah, a beauty blogger who sampled the pink clay mask and wrote about it on her site, had this to say: "The Porefining Face Mask delivered what it promised — a tightened, rejuvenated and shine-free complexion without harmful chemicals and the unnecessarily excessive use of preservatives, which ultimately make it suitable for sensitive skin like mine."

Another glowing review of the face mask came from Roxanne of Glass of Glam. "I noticed that this pink clay mask does make my pores look smaller and my skin looks brighter and more refreshed. The brightening qualities of the mask makes it look like I had a full 8 hours of sleep! When I use it I can usually skip foundation and opt for a lighter tinted moisturizer, just because it makes my skin happy," said Roxanne.

But the Porefining Face Mask isn't the only Sand & Sky product getting rave reviews from the beauty community. Their Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment ($43, Sand & Sky), which is described as a triple-action exfoliating + flash-mask, is also a cult favorite. It also contains Australian Pink Clay, as well as Bamboo and Macadamia Seed for natural exfoliation, and antioxidant-rich botanical oils, like rosehip, grapeseed, and geranium, for powerful hydration.

Beauty blogger Mai from The Glossarray put the Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment to the test. "Here’s a spoiler alert: My skin has never felt so smooth, soft, and free of texture as it does after I’ve masked with Sand & Sky. Seriously," said Mai on her blog.

I already shop at Sephora every chance I get, so the fact that they'll now be carrying Sand & Sky is just an added bonus. Sephora is one of those stores where I go in for something simple, like red matte lipstick, and walk out with $200 worth of goodies... so I can guarantee that I'll be walking out of my local Sephora on Monday with all of the Sand & Sky I can physically carry. I want that Australian glow all winter long.