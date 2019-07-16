I am so beyond ready to frolic through the candy-filled aisles of my local grocery store, filling my cart with as much Halloween candy as I possibly can to stock up for the adorable trick-or-treaters that will inevitably knock on my door come Oct. 31. Hopefully they will all don costumes that are just as creative and precious as the Pottery Barn Kids Halloween costumes that are already for sale online.

Yes, it is still July, and yes, you read that right. Pottery Barn kids is following the lead of retailers like Target and launching their Halloween costume collection quite early this year. If you like to plan ahead (like way ahead), the PBK website is where you want to be when it comes to planning on what your kids will wear on Halloween night. Costume choices run the gamut from ghoulish to glamorous, so there is something for just about every kid wanting to flaunt their own style while roaming your neighborhood in search of that one lady who always gives out the full-sized candy bars. Many of the costumes are available in multiple sizes, making it easy to find just the right one for your scream queens and kings this Halloween.

From traditional favorites like Frankenstein and witch costumes to superhero, animal, and character costumes for boys and girls of all ages, the selection of Halloween costumes available right now at Pottery Barn Kids is frighteningly amazing. While most of the Pottery Barn Kids Halloween Costumes are on the pricer side (in the $50-$100 range), the quality is on par with the polished products you've come to know and love from the kids' retailer. Select costumes are currently on sale, so if you're looking to save a few bucks on a cute costume with stellar value, you're in luck.

Here's a sneak peek at a few of the Halloween costumes you can order right now from Pottery Barn Kids while you're still lounging poolside for a few more glorious summer weeks.

Toddler Glitter Emoji Toddler Glitter Emoji Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $50 $19 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS This absolutely adorable toddler costume will turn your little one into a sparkly smiley-faced Emoji character in no time flat. They will be absolutely fabulous and collect all of the candy while shimmering the night away. It's also currently marked down to less than $20, which is an absolute steal for a PBK Halloween costume.

Dumbledore HARRY POTTER™ Dumbledore™ Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $69 SEE ON Pottery Barn Kids Why would your kid want to be Harry or Hermione when they could be the stately Hogwarts Headmaster himself? This Dumbledore Halloween costume comes complete with a shimmering hat and cloak, as well as Dumbledore's signature long, white beard. Watch the magic unfold as your kid trick-or-treats in this darling ensemble.

3-D Rocket Ship 3D Rocket Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $89 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Watch your kid blast off around the neighborhood in this 3-D space rocket costume this Halloween. It features velcro closures on either side, making it easy to put on and take off. This gender neutral costume is great for both boys and girls, featuring a shiny silver rocket with chiffon flames around the bottom and a matching grease can treat bag that is available for purchase separately.

Light Up Stegosaurus Light Up Stegosaurus Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $99 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS It's hard to imagine passing up the opportunity to wear a light up dinosaur costume on Halloween. Not only does Pottery Barn Kids have this stellar Stegosaurus costume with battery-operated LED lights in each spike, they also have light up T-Rex, Pterodactyl, and Triceratops versions available for your dino-loving dudes and divas.