Is there anything quite like stepping into a Pottery Barn? It's so inviting and casual (but still low-key classy) that I fight with myself about which items I'm entitled to snap up right then and which to put on my home improvement wish list instead. Most of us can walk out with a sweet candle or a cute coffee mug to satisfy our acquisitive little hearts, but the holiday season is no time to hold back. Pottery Barn's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales include tons of products guaranteed to help our holiday decor dreams come true.

If this is one of those years when your stash of holiday decor seems a little sparse (where did that one box of ornaments go, anyway?) Pottery Barn has stepped in to fill the gaps with 30 percent off holiday and entertaining items. Selections run the gamut from stockings to tree toppers and skirts, with some really gorgeous and inexpensive ornaments to beautify a Christmas tree. Feast your eyes on baubles like this mercury glass mermaid (originally $11, now $7) or this jeweled circle snowflake (full price $25, now $17). Actually, Pottery Barn seems to have made some room for marine-themed ornaments this year, so maybe you can combined that pretty mermaid with a glass spiral shell (was $10, now $7) or blowfish ornament (was $13, now $8). Don't forget to add a ton of discounted candles, lanterns and candelabras to celebrate the season of light.

Home decor and furniture are also deeply discounted, and today is the final day for 20 percent off all armchairs. If you find a cozy leather recliner that would pair perfectly with chicken wings and the NFL playoffs, you have to start clicking now. Rugs, bedding, furniture and more are discounted up to 50 percent, most notably the bedroom furniture. If you have a growing kid who needs a bed that fits them better, take a look at this $560 full-size full-size Chloe bed in three colors. It's a stylish, durable, and a steal considering Pottery Barn furniture typically starts a price point up from there. Plus, there's nothing cuter than a kid's bedroom decked out in a Pottery Barn theme.

Your loved ones deserve something cozy to keep them warm on Christmas morning, too, and Pottery Barn won't disappoint. All robes and slippers are 30 percent off, and we won't blame you if you throw something in the cart yourself, just to get through the holidays. Some of this stuff is deeply discounted, and looks so lush it's unlikely anyone will want to wait a few weeks to open these presents. The Landry Ballet Slippers are the rare pair of fuzzy slippers that manage to be refined and quirky at the same time, and they're marked down to $20 from $30; the Faux Fur Hooded Bath Robe is a super luxe way to make the trip out of the shower much warmer and enjoyable (original price $129, now $90).

Even though these are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can take advantage of them now. Free shipping, however, ends today, so be quick about decking your halls and filling your stockings, and typing FREESHIP for the promo code. The holidays are going to be really happy when you load your cart with all the discounted goods Pottery Barn has to offer shoppers this year!