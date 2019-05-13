Shopping for my father is a nightmare. The man doesn't really want much, and if he does want something, he buys it for himself. I admire his self-sufficiency, but it makes getting him a present challenging to say the least. Luckily, the gifting gods came through for me this year for Father's Day with Potty Putter Toilet Golf. It's the hilariously useful present I've been waiting for.

Think of Potty Putter Toilet Golf as a combination sporting and gag gift, with a practical twist that'll ensure the recipient actually uses it. It's a miniature golf course you set up in front of your toilet, designed with the intention of keeping the sporty entertained while they do their business. (I'm not kidding.) It comes with a green, two golf balls, a cup with a flag that acts as the hole, and a putter specifically made to be toilet height. Ahh, the marvels of modern technology. The set also includes a "Do Not Disturb" sign, so you can signal to others you're busy and should not be interrupted during your "whizz palace" (as Leslie Knope likes to call it) activities.

Hilarious, right? But what I really like about it is that it's not just a gag gift he'll use once and never touch again. The description of the product on Amazon states that it "offers extra practice time with every trip to the bathroom," helping golfers everywhere improve their game from the comfort of their own porcelain throne. And honestly, that's more productive than aimlessly scrolling through your phone while you do what you need to do. Take a look at the genius invention for yourself.

The slight uphill layout of the green makes it legitimately challenging to get the ball in the hole, as does the strange angle you'll be putting from. (I'm no golf expert, but I imagine sitting at a 90 degree angle doesn't make for a great swing.) An avid golfer would probably be the most excited about this gift, but it has crossover appeal for jokester dads as well. Plus, you can think of it as a present for the whole family. Set it up in a common area bathroom, and everyone will have a new toilet pastime. This could even be the key to getting your two-year-old interested in potty training! Think of the possibilities.

People who have already purchased the Potty Putter Toilet Golf set seem pleased with their results; the product has 4.5 stars on Amazon. Reviewers say it works great as a gag gift, and it definitely kept them entertained while they went number two. One reviewer cautioned against hitting the ball too hard though — there's not much you can do if the ball rolls out of your reach considering the position you're in.

Plus, the price makes it a great dad's day choice. The set retails for $10, freeing up your budget so you can take your dad or partner to a nice meal on Father's Day too. And it's definitely cheaper than getting your dad real golfing gear. Seems like an ace in the hole to me.