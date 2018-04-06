When your baby becomes a toddler and makes the switch from diapers to training pants, you know you have a daunting task ahead of you — potty training. For me, it was a frustrating experience because it was tedious and tiring, and it took a while before my kids actually grasped the significance of going to the bathroom. I used all kinds of methods, but what helped most was an effective training chart. I know that potty training involves some trial and error, so if you’re looking for some help, there are plenty of creative potty training DIY chart ideas you can try.

In general, charts are great positive reinforcement tools that give you an opportunity to praise your child, while they get to see a visual confirmation of their personal progress on display. I’ve successfully used them for potty training and tooth brushing, and now that my kids are older, I use a chart to keep them on track with their chores. The sense of pride my kids feel when they see the their own accomplishments encourages them to be better and do better.

There are a lot of different opinions on how to potty train and whether you should reward the kids with treats or not, but ultimately the decision is yours and you should do what works best for your family. I know first hand that potty training can be overwhelming, but just stay strong and keep reminding yourself that your kid won’t end up going to college in diapers. Time and patience is all that you need, and you can always use one of these creative potty training chart ideas for encouragement.

1 Potty Training Storybook Giphy Turn your potty training chart into a fun and rewarding project by creating a potty training storybook with your child as the hero. This idea, from Parents, noted that you can work with your little one to create a colorful, customized Potty Log highlighting each day’s potty training accomplishments. You can use scrapbook paper, stickers, pictures, or drawings to personalize it, as long as it keeps your kiddo engaged and encouraged.

2 Princesses Don't Wear Diapers Giphy My little one was obsessed with Disney princesses, so I told her that princesses don’t wear diapers. That’s all she had to hear to finally get motivated to pee and poop like the little princess she is. You can check out this great printable Disney Princess Potty Training Chart from Potty Training Concepts that features accomplishments like flushing and hand washing.

3 Coloring Book Giphy Turn a simple coloring book into a potty training chart with this idea from Parents . You can start by getting a brand new coloring book with your child’s favorite characters or animals, then letting them color in one page each time they use the potty. When the coloring book is filled up, your kid will have a book full of art that they can feel proud of. You can even check out this Elmo Potty Training Coloring and Activity Book ($7, Amazon) that comes with stickers, coloring pages, activities, and its own potty progress chart.

4 'Paw Patrol' To The Rescue Giphy If your kid is a fan of Paw Patrol, you can try out this awesome Paw Patrol Potty Training Chart from Nickelodeon. It features all their favorite characters, accomplishments like “Told an adult I needed to go," and paw prints (instead of stickers) that your child can color in themselves whenever they complete a task.