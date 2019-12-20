The holidays are stressful enough as it is, so when you add a very sick kid, a busy work schedule, and a third trimester pregnancy into the mix, life can feel very overwhelming. Take it from former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff, who's currently 37 weeks pregnant. But after a visit to the ER with her daughter Ember, the expectant mom is allowing herself to take it easy this Christmas and not stress about the little things.

Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are currently expecting their second child together due some time in early January. Although the couple is no longer on the TLC reality show that follows Jeremy's family on their farm in Oregon, they still take to social media to update their fans on their very eventful lives with their 2-year-old daughter, Ember.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Audrey took to Instagram where she opened up about having to take her daughter to the emergency room earlier this week. "Behind the scenes of our reality lately...I thought I'd have more cute family Christmas photos filling my camera roll by now, but instead I have this photo...holding a sick baby at 4 a.m. in the emergency room," she captioned the photo of her cuddling her daughter.

Audrey added that Ember had been sick with a stomach bug earlier in the week, and then later came down with a high fever. They then went to the ER to make sure everything was OK, only to find out that Ember was diagnosed with RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

RSV can be dangerous for young children, who are most likely get the infection around 2 years old, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it typically shows itself with cold-like symptoms, it can also cause severe illness, like pneumonia.

Audrey added that she's "at the end of an already frayed rope." "So if your week doesn't look as perfect as the Christmasy photos you're seeing on Instagram right now, you're not alone," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm giving myself permission to have unwrapped gifts under the tree, unresponded to emails/texts, stay in my pajamas, let the laundry baskets over flow, put on another episode of Daniel Tiger for Ember, and order takeout for the fourth time this week."

Audrey's post certainly resonated with many of her followers. "I canceled our Christmas party on Christmas day because I just want a calm Christmas day with my kids!," one follower wrote. "We can resume next year but I need a year off!"

The best treatment for RSV is to take it slow and make your child comfortable throughout the symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic. So, Audrey's plan to relax this Christmas, stay in her pajamas, and enjoy their final few weeks as a family of three, sounds like the best way to spend the holiday.